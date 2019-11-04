2019 Parade Media Advisory - Join us for the Santa Claus Parade Media Day

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town to kick-off the Holiday season!

On Tuesday, November 4th, the Santa Claus Parade Media Day will provide a sneak peek into Santa's warehouse and the many floats which will once again delight the crowds.

We want to show you what happens behind the scenes in Santa's secret workshop and share exciting news about the 115th Santa Claus Parade!

The Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. More information on the Parade visit thesantaclausparade.com

What: Santa Claus Parade Media Day



When: Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m.



Where: Santa's Secret Workshop

139 Wendell Ave.

Toronto, ON M9N 3K9



Who/Photo Opp: Santa Claus

Mrs. Claus

Floats

Children Participants

Board Members

Celebrity Clowns

SOURCE Santa Claus Parade

For further information: or interview requests, please contact: Karla Moreira, Harbinger, 416.960.5100 x 225, kmoreira@harbingerideas.com