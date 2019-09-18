2019 Federal Election Campaign: a unique tool developed by ENAP to measure the attention given to Indigenous issues on Twitter

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of Canadian researchers led by Professor Jean-François Savard of ENAP has launched a tool to track the attention given to Indigenous issues on Twitter by candidates in the 2019 federal election.

The easy-to-use, interactive tool analyzes when and how candidates in the 2019 federal election are twittering on Indigenous issues during the election campaign. The initiative allows for detailed research by political party, gender, province, and campaign day. In addition, it generates graphs that allow you to visualize the generated data in an instant.

The data collected by the tool will allow for more detailed analyses to be published in weekly reports during the election campaign and, at the end of the campaign, these data will be presented at a conference held at the University of Ottawa in February 2020 and will be the subject of scientific publications during the academic year 2020.

This tool was created with the financial support of the Digital Ecosystem Research Challenge (DERC), a collaborative effort which aims to support research and innovative exploration into the ways in which digital media impact the 2019 Federal Election in Canada. DERC has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada through a History Fund Grant.

The tool is available at: http://pcmg.enap.ca/elections2019/

