2019 Centraide Cup: 26 companies raise $305,000 to keep kids in school

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Thousands of youths in difficulty will receive more services thanks to the efforts of 500 employees from 26 companies taking part in the 8th Centraide Cup on September 7 and 8 at Stade Saputo. The soccer tournament, which began this morning, raised $305,000 for Centraide of Greater Montreal and the Montreal Impact Foundation. This amount represents $12,500 more than what was raised last year.

The money donated by these amateur soccer players and businesses will support agencies that work to prevent school dropouts and improve the quality of life of children in need. In Montreal, nearly one in four children is from a low-income family.

"This 8th edition attests to the values of generosity and cooperation of the businesses that support us. It also showcases the collective efforts of the 500 amateur athletes and 100 volunteers who have devoted their time and energy to making this charity event a great success," said Yannick Elliott, Vice-President – Resource Development, Centraide of Greater Montreal.

"We are proud to partner with these generous organizations that are committed to a better society, promote healthy lifestyles for their employees, and pull together to help youth in our community," explained Véronique Fortin, Executive Director of the Montreal Impact Foundation.

The companies vying for the 2019 Centraide Cup are National Bank, BLG, BMO Financial Group, Bombardier, CAE, Deloitte, Desjardins Group, Fasken, Sun Life Financial, Gildan, LGS Group Consulting Corporation (an IBM company), Hydro-Québec, JAMP Pharma, Lallemand, Lavery Lawyers, iA Financial Group, McCarthy Tétrault, McKesson, METRO, Norton Rose Fulbright, Pharmascience, Pratt & Whitney Canada, RBC Royal Bank, Saputo, SNC-Lavalin and the Ville de Montréal.

Since its first edition in 2012, the event has raised over $2.5 million.

The 2019 Centraide Cup has been made possible thanks to the participation of partners such as METRO and Saputo.

Centraide of Greater Montreal is active in the territories of Laval, Montreal and the South Shore. About 57,000 volunteers are involved with the 350 agencies that it supports, and 22,000 volunteers work on its annual campaign. Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money raised is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion. For more information: centraide-mtl.org.

The mission of the Montreal Impact Foundation is to organize and support activities to advance education and improve the quality of life of impoverished children and their families. The Foundation's logo was created with its mission in mind: the child-like writing represents the reason for its existence—the children—while the heart symbolizes the energy and love needed to give them hope. For more information: fondation.impactmontreal.com.

