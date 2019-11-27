2019 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ Winners Announced

Forty companies and four CEOs recognized for their commitment to corporate culture

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterstone Human Capital, Canada's leading cultural talent management firm, has announced the 2019 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and Canada's Most Admired CEO™ program. This national program recognizes best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs for fostering high performance corporate cultures that help sustain a competitive advantage.

Organizations and CEOs are recognized as national winners in each of the following categories: Growth, Mid-Market, Enterprise and the Broader Public Sector. New for 2019, an Industry Leaders category was introduced to the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ program to recognize an organization within a specific industry that has made an outstanding commitment to corporate culture within its first few years of operation.

Canada's Most Admired™ CEOs of 2019

Broader Public Sector: Caroline Riseboro , President and CEO, Plan International Canada

, President and CEO, Plan International Canada Growth: Kirk Simpson , Co-founder and CEO, Wave Financial Inc.

, Co-founder and CEO, Wave Financial Inc. Mid-Market: Mohamad Fakih , President and CEO, Paramount Fine Foods

, President and CEO, Paramount Fine Foods Enterprise: Anthony Longo , President and CEO, Longo Brothers Fruit Markets Inc.

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2019 – Growth

Active International ( Toronto, ON )

) Dejero Labs Inc. ( Waterloo, ON )

) Intersect ( Toronto, ON )

) Isaac Operations ( Toronto, ON )

) Kira Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

) Mint Health + Drugs ( Edmonton, AB )

) Thinkific ( Vancouver, BC )

) Unbounce ( Vancouver, BC )

) Wave Financial Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

) Zulu Alpha Kilo ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2019 – Mid-Market

Backwoods Energy Services ( Edmonton, AB )

) The Boston Consulting Group ( Toronto, ON )

) Clio ( Burnaby, BC )

) CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures ( Banff, AB )

) Connect First Credit Union ( Calgary, AB )

) G Adventures ( Toronto, ON )

) Klick Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

) Lifemark Health Group ( Toronto, ON )

) Trico Homes ( Calgary, AB )

( ) Weston Forest Products ( Mississauga, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2019 – Enterprise

Bison Transport ( Winnipeg, MB )

) Cadillac Fairview Corporation ( Toronto, ON )

) CWB National Leasing ( Winnipeg, MB )

) Maple Leaf Foods Inc. ( Mississauga, ON )

) The Oppenheimer Group ( Coquitlam, BC )

) Paladin Security Group ( Burnaby, BC )

) Purolator ( Mississauga, ON )

) Reliance Home Comfort ( Toronto, ON )

) Revera Inc. ( Mississauga, ON )

) Rogers Communications Inc. ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2019 – Broader Public Sector

APTN ( Winnipeg, MB )

) Arthritis Society ( Toronto, ON )

) British Columbia Institute of Technology ( Burnaby, BC )

) CAAT Pension Plan ( Toronto, ON )

) Canadian Internet Registration Authority ( Ottawa, ON )

) Green Shield Canada ( Windsor, ON )

) Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital ( Toronto, ON )

) Hydro- Quebec ( Montreal, QC )

( ) Metrolinx ( Toronto, ON )

) Michael Garron Hospital | Toronto East Health Network ( Toronto, ON )

Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures of 2019 – Industry Leaders: Cannabis

Canopy Growth Corporation ( Smiths Falls, ON )

"At Waterstone we believe corporate culture drives performance and that it's your organization's greatest asset," says Marty Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures. "This year's most admired award winners each demonstrate a commitment to culture as competitive advantage. They set a truly admirable example of how cultivating and sustaining great cultures can ultimately drive growth and performance."

The Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO awards will be presented at an awards gala on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The day also includes a Corporate Culture Summit – a learning event focused on corporate culture that features speakers and breakout sessions with past award winners – and a CEO-only Summit, which brings together some of the most senior executives from across Canada to network and share best practices around how to leverage corporate culture as a competitive advantage.

Tickets for all events are available online at canadasmostadmired.com.

About Waterstone Human Capital

At Waterstone Human Capital, we help build high performance cultures. We're a human capital management consulting firm specializing in retained executive search, cultural measurement and assessment, and leadership training and development. We have successfully helped hundreds of entrepreneurial-minded, high-growth organizations across North America recruit, measure and train for fit. Waterstone is also the founder of the Canada's Most Admired™ Corporate Cultures and Canada's Most Admired™ CEO programs. These national programs annually recognize best-in-class Canadian organizations and CEOs, for fostering cultures that enhance performance and help sustain a competitive advantage.

For more information please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

