2019-20 NBA season airs coast-to-coast on SiriusXM

Live broadcasts of every game from Opening Night through NBA Finals

SiriusXM NBA Radio channel features call-in talk shows hosted by Greg Anthony, Caron Butler, Antonio Daniels, Amin Elhassan, Brendan Haywood, Eddie Johnson, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Cheryl Miller, Sam Mitchell, Wes Wilcox and others

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM will provide NBA fans with extensive coverage of the 2019-20 NBA season, offering live play-by-play of every game from Opening Night through The Finals, plus daily in-depth talk and analysis on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

The NBA begins its 74th season tomorrow, October 22, with a doubleheader featuring the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors hosting the New Orleans Pelicans (8:00 pm ET), followed by the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James and Anthony Davis taking on the new-look L.A. Clippers (10:30 pm ET). Channels for these and future games on SiriusXM can be found at SiriusXM.ca/NBAschedules.

NBA programming is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide. Subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access plan get access on both SiriusXM radios and on the SiriusXM app, enabling them to tune in on their phones and on a variety of connected devices. Those listening via the SiriusXM app get access to the official radio broadcasts of all 30 NBA teams, ensuring they can hear their favorite team's announcers for every game.

In addition to live play-by-play, SiriusXM NBA Radio offers fans the most extensive and in-depth NBA coverage available on radio. The channel airs nationwide on SiriusXM radios (XM channel 86, Sirius channel 207) and on the SiriusXM app and offers live game broadcasts and a daily schedule of NBA-focused news and talk.

Each weekday, former NBA big man Brendan Haywood and Frank Isola host The Starting Lineup from 7:00 to 10:00 am ET. They are followed by No Look Pass from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm ET, which features a rotating group of hosts that includes Greg Anthony, Caron Butler, Amin Elhassan, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Cheryl Miller, Sam Mitchell, Reggie Theus and Wes Wilcox alongside lead hosts Brian Custer, Evan Cohen and Zach Harper.

Rick Kamla expands his role on SiriusXM NBA Radio this season and will host Give and Go alongside former guard Antonio Daniels each weekday from 1:00 to 4:00 pm ET. Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson continue to host NBA Today weekdays from 4:00 to 7:00 pm ET.

SiriusXM NBA Radio's roster of hosts also includes Howard Beck, Gerald Brown, Tom Byrne, Tina Cervasio, Noah Coslov, Howard David, Brian Geltzeiler, Jason Goff, Michael Grady, Jonathan Hood, Jason Jackson, Mitch Lawrence, Joel Meyers, Mark Morgan, Jeff Rickard and Chris Spatola.

NBA fans can call in to discuss their teams and weigh in with their thoughts. The channel will also feature regular interviews with current players and coaches as well as NBA legends, on-location broadcasts from special events and more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Kayla J. Schwartz, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-408-6033, kayla.schwartz@siriusxm.ca

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

