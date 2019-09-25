2019-20 IIROC Board of Directors Elected

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - At the Annual General Meeting of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) on September 24, 2019, five individuals were elected or re-elected to serve on the IIROC Board of Directors.

Elected or re-elected as Dealer Directors:

Holly Benson , Vice-President, Finance and CFO, Peters & Co. Limited

, Vice-President, Finance and CFO, Peters & Co. Limited Tim Mills , Senior Vice President, Treasury Market and Liquidity Risk Management, CIBC

Re-elected as a Marketplace Director:

Luc Fortin , President and CEO, Montreal Exchange and Global Head of Trading, TMX Group

Elected or re-elected as Independent Directors:

Michèle Colpron, Corporate Director

Shenaz Jeraj , Chief Information Officer for Capital Region Housing Corporation ( Edmonton )

Eight Directors will continue to serve the second year of their two-year terms as Dealer Directors:

Jean-Paul Bachellerie , President and CEO, PI Financial Corp

, President and CEO, PI Financial Corp Luc Paiement , Executive Advisor to the President and CEO, National Bank of Canada

As a Marketplace Director:

Jos Schmitt, President & CEO, Aequitas NEO Exchange and Aequitas NEO Connect

As Independent Directors:

James Donegan , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AGAWA Partners

, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AGAWA Partners Edward Iacobucci , Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Toronto

, Dean, Faculty of Law, Gerry J. O'Mahoney , Principal and Founder, Tralee Capital Markets Ltd.

, Principal and Founder, Tralee Capital Markets Ltd. Catherine Smith , Corporate Director, who continues as Vice-Chair

Paul Allison will continue to serve on the Board as a Dealer Director and Chair for the second year of his current two-year term.

Tim Mills and Shenaz Jeraj succeed Rita Achrekar and Brian Heidecker, who have left the Board. Lucie Tedesco also recently left the Board upon assuming a new full-time role and a search is underway to find her successor.

As Senior Vice President, Treasury Market and Liquidity Risk Management, CIBC, Tim Mills is responsible for the risk management of treasury, insurance and pension businesses. As Chief Information Officer for Edmonton's Capital Region Housing Corporation, Shenaz Jeraj is responsible for their technology and digital direction.

"We are pleased to welcome our new Directors, and grateful for Brian, Lucie and Rita's counsel and service to IIROC," Mr. Allison said. "Brian served as an independent member of IIROC's Board for eight years and served on our Corporate Governance Committee and the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee. Rita joined our Board in 2015 and sat on the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee. Lucie joined IIROC in 2018 when she was Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, and served on the Human Resources and Pension Committee, and Finance, Audit and Risk Committee. Their work contributed to the stability and continuity of our Board and IIROC has been fortunate to have benefitted from their contributions."

"Our Board's deep industry knowledge allows IIROC to benefit from strategic and practical guidance on emerging trends and key issues as we deal with industry transformation," said IIROC President and CEO, Andrew J. Kriegler. "We are grateful for the service of our past Directors, and welcome Tim and Shenaz to our Board."

IIROC's Board of Directors represents the pan-Canadian organization's diverse stakeholders and provides different regional perspectives. The Board is comprised of 15 Directors, with an even number of Independent and Industry Directors, as well as IIROC's President and CEO. Two of the seven Industry Directors represent markets and five represent IIROC-regulated firms of various sizes and business models in different regions of Canada. More information about IIROC's Board of Directors, its mandate and membership of its committees is available on IIROC's website.

IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers and their trading activity in Canada's debt and equity markets. IIROC sets high quality regulatory and investment industry standards, protects investors and strengthens market integrity while supporting healthy Canadian capital markets. IIROC carries out its regulatory responsibilities through setting and enforcing rules regarding the proficiency, business and financial conduct of dealer firms and their registered employees and through setting and enforcing market integrity rules regarding trading activity on Canadian debt and equity marketplaces.

