TORONTO, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that 20 of its CIBC Wood Gundy advisors were named among Canada's Top Women Wealth Advisors, a new ranking for 2023 that is part of The Globe and Mail's and SHOOK Research's prestigious Canada's Top Wealth Advisors program.

This ranking showcases women advisors from across Canada who manage exceptional businesses and who are raising the bar for the industry.

"Today we celebrate our top women wealth advisors for their commitment to building trusted relationships with our clients and who continue to inspire those around them to achieve their ambitions," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President and Head of CIBC Private Wealth Management and CIBC Wood Gundy. "Our sincerest congratulations to all those named on this year's list."

CIBC Wood Gundy advisors named to the list include:

Brenda Akins , Associate Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor

, Associate Portfolio Manager, Wealth Advisor Susan Andrighetti , Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager Lisa Applegath , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Rolanda Campbell , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Margaret Cheung , Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Associate Portfolio Manager Fancy Ching, Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager

Megan Deeks , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Sandra M. Dyck , Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor

, Senior Portfolio Manager, Investment Advisor Jennifer Jackson , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Marleena Markham , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Sarah Murphy , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Penny Omell , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Jeanette Power , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Lois P. Smith , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Coreen Sol , Senior Portfolio Manager

, Senior Portfolio Manager Andrea Stack , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Rochelle Wilson , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Debra Wooding , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

, Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager Maria Zakos , Senior Wealth Advisor

, Senior Wealth Advisor Jenny Zhou , Senior Wealth Advisor, Portfolio Manager

The full ranking is available on The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine's website.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at

www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

About CIBC Wood Gundy

CIBC Wood Gundy provides integrated wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. With over 800 advisors working in more than 80 branches, our Investment Advisors are committed to building relationships with our clients based on trust and integrity. Our complete array of financial products and services, together with the unified strengths of CIBC, provides the foundation that helps us make our clients the focus of everything we do.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]