OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - For generations, Canada's forests have provided shelter, space to relax and play, and opportunities for economic growth. Trees also serve as the backbone for urban and rural ecosystems: cleaning our air, preventing erosion and providing a home for wildlife.

Unfortunately, the twin threats of climate change and biodiversity loss, compounded by natural disasters made worse by global warming and deforestation, are putting Canadian trees at risk. By restoring nature and giving it room to grow, we can help slow down and fight climate change by removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. For example, Canada's iconic boreal forest stores some of the biggest amounts of carbon on Earth — and we are taking the necessary steps to protect and grow it.

Through the 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program, the Government of Canada is doing its part to support communities. As of June 2024, the government has signed or was negotiating tree-planting agreements with 11 of 13 provinces and territories, 40 Indigenous partners, 32 municipalities, 86 non-governmental organizations and more, representing a commitment to plant 716 million trees — nearly tripling last year's total.

After the third planting season under the program, Canada has made progress in putting more trees in the ground with over 157 million trees planted. In order to rapidly build on that progress, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, today announced an investment of over $200 million in more than 30 new tree-planting projects. These projects will result in over 160 million new trees across the country.

The 2BT program's Urban Lands stream and Federal Lands stream — which plant trees in cities and suburbs and on federally owned land — have greatly exceeded expectations. Funds continue to be available in the Indigenous Funding stream, the Private Lands stream and the Provinces and Territories stream to support even more projects that will bring us closer and closer to our goal of two billion trees.

The work done to plant millions of trees and sign agreements in 2023 has laid a strong foundation for tree-planting efforts to ramp up in the coming years, including the over 160 million new trees announced today. The 2BT program's design in its first few years has allowed Canada to jump-start efforts by sourcing and planting seeds in nurseries. These seeds are growing into saplings for future planting. As these saplings mature and become ready to plant, funding will continue to flow for new seed collection and planting projects, and the speed at which we plant trees will accelerate. Through this process, Canada is not only fighting climate change and beautifying communities but also growing jobs and other benefits for Canadians across the country.

2023 was the 2BT program's most significant year yet. Work for years to come is well underway, starting with today's announcement of over $200 million. Every new tree planted will benefit the environment as well as Canada's economy and community well-being.

"As we celebrate the Canadian Forest Service's 125th anniversary this year, I would like to acknowledge the progress we have made under the 2BT program. Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe, make our urban spaces more enjoyable, provide new habitat for wildlife and help us adapt to our changing climate while also mitigating its impacts by sequestering carbon emissions. The 2 Billion Trees program is accelerating its work year over year to benefit more and more Canadians across the country. The significant progress made this year reflects the positive and collaborative relationships the federal government has fostered with partners across Canada to deliver on this program. I look forward to seeing work continue and accelerate our goal of planting two billion trees across the country."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has been supporting government and organizations across the country to meet our commitment to planting two billion trees.

has been supporting government and organizations across the country to meet our commitment to planting two billion trees. To date, the Government of Canada has agreements signed or under negotiation to plant 716 million trees.

has agreements signed or under negotiation to plant 716 million trees. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program conducts site visits and will be using remote sensing to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

Tree planting at this scale takes time and careful planning. Getting from seeds to trees takes years. Our approach is simple: establish long-term agreements with partners to plant the right trees in the right places and to ensure partners have the certainty they need to get the work done to bring a wide array of benefits to Canadians for years to come.

