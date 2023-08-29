2,290 acres of prime farmland near Regina goes to online auction September 28

12-parcel property includes 90,000 bushels of grain storage along Trans-Canada Highway

REGINA, SK, Aug. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 28th at 9:00 am CST a premium assemblage of 2,290 acres of contiguous prime farmland 30 km from Regina will be offered for sale via a two-hour auction hosted by CLHbid.com. This spectacular farm called "First Class" is situated in the northern half of the Regina Plain, a prolific area at the top of Springbrook Creek, which, as the locals know, is an incredibly desirable area to farm.

This spectacular Regina Plain farm called “First Class” goes to online auction September 28. (CNW Group/CLHbid.com)

First Class, is ideal for a buyer looking to get started with a turn-key assemblage or farmers looking to expand their existing operations but lacking the necessary room for expansion. The northern boundary abuts the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 35 and provides paved access along the western perimeter of the farm. The major railroad and grain elevator at Indian Hills, SK provides easy access to markets. The property is selling as 12 parcels with an option to purchase the entire assemblage "en bloc" (See below).

Collectively, First Class features 2,290 acres, including more than 1,900 arable acres, and extensive grain storage capacity. Parcel Two in particular, is ideally set up to benefit from today's modern farming practices. It features 90,000 bushels of hopper storage and eight Twister 10,000-bushel hopper bins with 7.5 horsepower single phase aeration fans providing quick access for the grain cart in the fall. Parcel Two also includes a large, graveled yard to move and store commodities safely and a Goodon Industries 60 X 120-foot pole building, with a 50-foot bifold door, that can handle today's sizable equipment.

Parcel 12 offers pavement access from the driveway to the Trans-Canada, with the option to purchase an additional 10-acre acreage, with a 1.5-storey home that was built in 2021, for $360,000.

The area around Indian Head/Qu'Appelle is known for big agriculture and producing huge crops and hasn't seen an early frost in over thirty years. By offering a premium assemblage of contiguous farmland, First Class will be one of the highlights of the western Canadian farm market in 2023. Interest is expected from across western Canada, as well as Southern Ontario, where $20,000 per acre may be out of reach for many producers.

Prospective buyers can view the arable acres per parcel, last three-year crop histories and other property details at https://www.clhbid.com/auctions/firstclass/. Starting bids for each of the 12 parcels will range from $400,000 to $980,000.

About CLHbid.com's online auction system

CLHbid.com auctions typically take place over two hours. A minimum starting bid provides a safety net to the owner, as no buyers can bid below that price. As the expiration time nears, if a bid comes in, the expiration time will automatically be extended giving all buyers an opportunity to bid again. On certain multi-parcel sales, once all bids are in, CLHbid.com's "en bloc" process offers bidders who have bid the highest on a set number of parcels to then bid against other multiple high bidders for the entire "en bloc" land up for sale.

About CLHbid.com

Western Canada-based CLHbid.com is a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with thousands of acres available online. The company was created in 2016 by the law firm CLH Law. CLHbid.com never discloses bidder's names to any party, including the seller. Only the successful buyer's name is ever disclosed to the seller as part of the closing process. CLHbid.com's unique price discovery system, commitment to equal opportunity for bidders, and comprehensive support makes it the ideal choice for buyers and sellers alike.

High-resolution images can be downloaded at

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1iTSVipBlcoaDGzvpaXz3xsSiiGYPcya0?usp=drive_link

High-resolution videos can be downloaded at

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zZb09Qb8bZEIrt6uGnN1PNi_06J8luJ0/view?usp=drive_link

SOURCE CLHbid.com

For further information: Media contact: Trevor Pancoust, [email protected], 778-386-0843