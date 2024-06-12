FULFILLING THE DREAM: A RARE, 5,665-ACRE CONTIGUOUS CATTLE RANCH AND GRAIN FARM MARVEL NEAR FORT ST JOHN WILL PASS TO A NEW OWNER WHEN IT GOES UP FOR BID JULY 24

FORT ST. JOHN, BC, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Assembling 36 contiguous quarters of land, and then transforming it into expansive prime farm and ranch land with no internal public roads on the upper plateau above the mighty Peace River, was the vision of Fred Barr, owner of High Barr Plateau. As a young boy, Fred had heard the saying, "You cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear". After years of searching, Fred found his sought-after grouping of quality well-drained land with a history of producing big timber between Hudson Hope and Fort St. John in northern B.C.

This massive assemblage of arable land now sits as a gigantic 5,665-acre block, ready for a new owner to step forward and put the finishing touches on the prior owner's dream. Although Fred's passion was cattle, the die has yet to be cast for High Barr Plateau, allowing its new owner to brand it either a world class foothills ranch or a state-of-the-art grain farming operation. The main gateway off Farrell Creek Road is marked by a large three-beam archway, waiting to be adorned with signage to announce the property's title. Access is by way of the paved Farrell Creek Road bordering the west perimeter of the property. A grass airstrip is located south of the yard site.

Situated on the leeward side of the Rocky Mountains just minutes from Williston Lake, the largest lake in British Columbia, the surrounding area offers unparalleled rugged natural beauty. In May, snow-capped mountains overlook this assemblage of land. Fishing for six different fish species on one of the many inlets on Williston Lake feels more like fishing in a majestic Pacific coastal fjord than an inland lake.

High Barr Plateau assemblage goes up for bid as a single package online at CLHBid.com on Wednesday, July 24.

"This property is the legacy of one man's hard work and passion that made 'what if' happen," says Roy Carter, CEO of CLH. "Each of the individual sections of this scenic land assemblage could stand as desirable, high-value properties independently. As a contiguous property surrounded by majestic mountains, and the unmatched fishing and outdoor recreation of nearby Williston Lake, this is a rare and magic place for the right rancher or grain farmer to have and pass on to future generations."

About the property

Situated 45 minutes west of Fort St John, High Barr Plateau was an organic grain farm producing cereals and hay until Fred Barr converted the arable acres into a cattle ranch that ran 700 mother and calf pairs.

Today, the assemblage includes:

700 acres of rejuvenated pasture seeded down in the fall of 2023

800 acres of pasture

2000-plus acres in the advanced transition to arable acres.

The property is 36 quarters large (each quarter approximately 160 acres). It's large enough for well over 1000 pairs, plus the capacity to grow silage and hay on site to support them.

The package also includes a newer livestock handling system, a Quonset, a barn, and a hay shed. With no existing residence, the new owners are truly free to make this their own home. There is never a worry about living in someone else's dream home.

Prospective buyers can view details about High Barr Plateau at CLHBid.com/auctions/high-barr-plateau.

The starting bid for the sale on July 24 will be $4.1 million.

About CLHbid.com's online auction system

CLHbid.com auctions typically take place over two hours. A minimum starting bid provides a safety net to the owner, as no buyers can bid below that price. As the expiration time nears, if a bid comes in, the expiration time will automatically be extended giving all buyers an opportunity to bid again. On certain multi-parcel sales, once all bids are in, CLHbid.com's "en bloc" process offers bidders who have bid the highest on a set number of parcels to then bid against other multiple high bidders for the entire "en bloc" land up for sale.

About CLHbid.com

Western Canada-based CLHbid.com is a pioneer in online agricultural land sales with thousands of acres available online. The company was created in 2016 by the law firm CLH Law. CLHbid.com never discloses bidder's names to any party, including the seller. Only the successful buyer's name is ever disclosed to the seller as part of the closing process. CLHbid.com's unique price discovery system, commitment to equal opportunity for bidders, and comprehensive support makes it the ideal choice for buyers and sellers alike.

