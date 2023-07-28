MONTREAL, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 27, 2023, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 262 and the managers of the Cinéma du Musée signed the first collective agreement for ushers, box office and concession staff. On June 14, the first collective agreement for Cinéma du Parc employees was also signed between IATSE local 262 and the same managers, who also operate the Beaubien cinema, represented for over 20 years by IATSE.

These two new collective bargaining agreements were recently adopted by a 100% majority of the members present and will cover some twenty employees. These agreements, which run until 2025, improve working conditions, notably through wage increases and revised salary scales, while considering the specific features of each establishment. Retroactive pay has also been negotiated. What's more, working hours have been made flexible to take account of the student component, which is very present in the workforce of these two cinemas.

Local 262 and IATSE are pleased to represent the workers of these emblematic icons of Quebec culture.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada (IATSE) represents over 800 front of house employees in cinemas, live venues, and other entertainment facilities in Quebec, and is affiliated with the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuse du Québec (FTQ).

