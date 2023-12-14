1Click Heating and Cooling Strengthens Its Presence in Nova Scotia Through Collaboration with Comfort and Energy Solutions

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - 1Click Heating and Cooling, a leader in the electrification service industry across seven Canadian provinces, proudly announces its recent equity partnership with Comfort and Energy Solutions, a prominent Halifax-based company led by Tyler Fenton. This collaboration is a pivotal step in expanding 1Click's reach in Nova Scotia, complementing its comprehensive e-commerce platform renowned for top-tier heat pump and electric solutions.

Comfort and Energy Solutions, under the leadership of Tyler Fenton, has established a significant presence in Halifax, known for its commitment to quality services and customer satisfaction. This collaboration with 1Click Heating and Cooling is poised to bring a new level of expertise and service to the region.

1Click Heating and Cooling Strengthens Its Presence in Nova Scotia Through Collaboration with Comfort and Energy Solution Post this

Nathan Horton, CEO of 1Click Heating and Cooling, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "Joining forces with Comfort and Energy Solutions marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. Tyler Fenton and his team's dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide eco-friendly heating and cooling options across Canada."

1Click Heating and Cooling is renowned for seamlessly integrating heat pump technology, offering eco-friendly alternatives for home heating and cooling needs. This collaboration with Comfort and Energy Solutions not only represents a strategic expansion but also reinforces the commitment to sustainable energy development in Nova Scotia.

Tyler Fenton of Comfort and Energy Solutions added, "Working alongside 1Click Heating and Cooling enables us to enhance our service offerings and bring energy-efficient solutions to more homes in Nova Scotia. We are excited to be part of this journey towards a greener future."

Customers of both companies can anticipate a continued commitment to exceptional service, coupled with an expanded portfolio of sustainable energy solutions. The joint efforts of 1Click Heating and Cooling and Comfort and Energy Solutions are set to elevate the standard for energy solutions in Nova Scotia.

About 1Click Heating and Cooling: 1Click Heating and Cooling is a leading provider of electrification services, operating across seven provinces in Canada. Through its advanced e-commerce platform, 1Click offers an extensive range of heat pump and electric solutions, facilitating the transition to eco-friendly energy options for homeowners.

About Comfort and Energy Solutions: Led by Tyler Fenton, Comfort and Energy Solutions is a key player in energy solutions in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Known for its focus on customer satisfaction and innovative services, the company has become a trusted name in the region's energy sector.

SOURCE 1Click Heating and Cooling Inc.

For further information: Please contact: Nathan Horton, [email protected], 1-647-244-6651