1Click Heating & Cooling Begins Deep Energy Retrofits in Gloucester

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - This week, 1Click Heating & Cooling began work to support a deep energy retrofit project as part of EnviroCentre's Retrofit Accelerator initiative, which aims to yield at least 50% energy savings and an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions through targeted energy efficiency upgrades. The pilot project, facilitated by EnviroCentre on behalf of Gloucester Housing, is taking place in Gloucester's Carver Place neighbourhood located east of Ottawa's inner core.

"Multi-family housing isn't just a solution for affordable living; it's a cornerstone of sustainable development." Post this Nathan Horton, CEO of 1Click Heating & Cooling, is joined by Tim Tierney, Councillor, Ward 11 Beacon Hill-Cyrville, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament for Ottawa–Vanier, and the 1Click installation team. Photo credit: Vita Sgardello/EnviroCentre (CNW Group/1Click Heating and Cooling Inc.) Kal Alwan of 1Click Heating & Cooling prepares for a heat pump installation. Photo credit: Vita Sgardello/EnviroCentre (CNW Group/1Click Heating and Cooling Inc.)

The Gloucester Housing project will demonstrate the positive impact of energy efficiency measures on multi-family community housing properties and their residents, including energy savings, reduced utility costs, and enhanced comfort. The planned retrofits consist of:

Replacing existing traditional furnaces with hybrid air source heat pumps

Upgrading natural gas water heaters to electric hybrid heat pump water heaters

Installing heat recovery ventilation (HRV) systems

Upgrades to attic insulation and air sealing

Following the recent completion of upgrades at several test units, 1Click Heating & Cooling will perform the installation of hybrid heat pump systems, heat pump water heaters, and HRV systems at the remainder of the property's 63 residential units. Work began on October 22nd, 2024, and is expected to be completed by mid-November.

"EnviroCentre's Retrofit Accelerator engages social housing providers and tenants in deep retrofit projects, addressing affordability, energy conservation and emissions reductions, all at once. This is a much-needed service to ensure the owners and residents of affordable building stock in Eastern Ontario can benefit from the transition to clean energy," says Sharon Coward, Executive Director, EnviroCentre.

Nathan Horton, CEO of 1Click, says, "Multi-family housing isn't just a solution for affordable living; it's a cornerstone of sustainable development. As an electrification company, 1Click believes that minimizing our use of fossil fuels and moving towards low-carbon systems are key to fighting climate change, addressing energy poverty, and achieving Canada's net-zero targets."

Based on the results of the Gloucester Housing project's test cases, the planned retrofits are projected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 153 tonnes per year and save an estimated 2,097 gigajoules (GJ) of energy annually.

"Not only will these retrofits have a positive environmental impact, but they will also substantially benefit the residents of these properties," continued Horton. "These families will enjoy better indoor air quality, year-round comfort, and an increased ability to cope with the extreme heat we've experienced in recent years due to climate change. It truly is a win-win and we are optimistic that other housing groups will follow suit."

About 1Click Heating & Cooling

1Click Heating & Cooling is Canada's most trusted expert in home electrification and energy efficiency. Our mission is to help Canadians reduce their carbon footprint and their monthly utility bills by making it easy to switch to electric home comfort systems, using a unique digital-first approach designed to put customers in control. With 1Click, it takes just one click to switch.

About EnviroCentre

EnviroCentre is an environmental not-for-profit organization located in Ottawa. For more than 20 years, we have been delivering programs and services designed to help individuals, businesses, and communities reduce their carbon emissions and lighten their impacts on the environment. Our core focus areas include Green Homes, Green Transportation, Green Business, and Green Future. Our vision is that a sustainable, net-zero future is achieved in Ottawa and we are taking action every day to support that goal.

