1933 Industries' Product Collaboration Between Birdhouse Skateboards™ and Canna Hemp X™ set to Launch on November 4th

Focusing on the wellness market through the creation of innovative products that enhance and improve people's lives, the Company's CBD-infused line is nationally recognized for its quality and purity of ingredients. Building on its already successful Canna Hemp X™ brand, the new Birdhouse CBD Balm is a must-have for any athlete in need of fast results before, during, and after exercise. The quick-acting Birdhouse CBD Balm is specially formulated with a blend of essential oils, arnica, peppermint, menthol and other natural ingredients. With broad-spectrum CBD, all Canna Hemp™ products are nanoparticulated to ensure total transdermal absorption for maximum effects, while being 100% THC-free.

The sports world is fast embracing the use of cannabidiol or CBD, one of over 100 non-psychoactive and non-addictive compounds extracted from the cannabis plant, in a variety of new products aimed at enhancing performance and recovery. Pro and amateur athletes are now advocating CBD as an alternative to opioid use. "We are just starting to scratch the surface of the many applications associated with the cannabis plant and we are pleased to be part of a national conversation about its potential. The anecdotal benefits keep mounting and we believe that this market is underserved," commented Mr. Chris Rebentisch, 1933 Industries CEO.

He added, "We constantly improve our formulations through research and we worked closely with the Birdhouse team over several months to develop a next-generation CBD topical product that would have wide appeal in the sports world. We are pleased to unveil the Birdhouse CBD Balm that both companies are proud to endorse."

Internationally recognized skateboarding legend, Mr. Tony Hawk, Founder of Birdhouse Skateboards™ said, "The Birdhouse CBD Balm is our first collaboration with the team at Canna Hemp X™ and was created with skateboarders and athletes of all levels in mind. Sports like skateboarding require the highest quality recovery products to sustain longevity. We also hope to create awareness of the potential of CBD and in making natural products more accessible nationwide."

The Company's distribution channels will be augmented by a new partnership with Eastern Skate Supply, the biggest domestic skateboarding wholesale distributor in the U.S. for product distribution to skate shops in the country.

About Birdhouse Skateboards™

Birdhouse Skateboards™, wholly owned by House of Hawk, LLC, is a skateboard company co-founded in 1992 by Tony Hawk. Birdhouse Skateboards™ manufactures complete skateboards, decks and wheels for all skill levels, as well as clothing and accessories for the skateboard community. Birdhouse sponsors a first-class team of professional and semi-professional skateboarders.

https://www.birdhouseskateboards.com/

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, IR and Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Chris Rebentisch, CEO & Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

