1933 Industries Partners with Premium Cannabis-Infused Food Brand Pantry Food Co for the Production of Edibles in Nevada

Pantry is a premium cannabis-infused food brand created with an emphasis on all-natural ingredients, without preservatives and artificial flavours. Pantry has partnered with award-winning chefs to create a unique line of products for health-conscious and discerning palates, and is currently available for sale across California.

The Company will commence the buildout of a GMP-approved commercial kitchen, to be located in the Company's extraction facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company expects to begin production of Pantry products mid-2020.

The Licensed Products will initially include the following:

Cannabis Infused Peach Pate de Fruit . Real fruit puree in gummy form. Pate de Fruit, originating in France , is made completely without preservatives and artificial flavors and is naturally vegan and gluten and dairy-free.

. Real fruit puree in gummy form. Pate de Fruit, originating in , is made completely without preservatives and artificial flavors and is naturally vegan and gluten and dairy-free. Cannabis Infused Frankies 457 Olive Oil Ganache Bonbon. Rich fine dark chocolate ganache mixed with Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil (made from Sicilian olives grown in Nocellara del Belice) covered in a chocolate shell.

Rich fine dark chocolate ganache mixed with Frankies 457 Extra Virgin Olive Oil (made from Sicilian olives grown in Nocellara del Belice) covered in a chocolate shell. Cannabis Infused Gianduja Ganache Bonbon . Traditional Italian chocolate flavored with hazelnut and mixed with feuilletine flakes to create a delicate crunch, then encased in a fine dark chocolate shell.

. Traditional Italian chocolate flavored with hazelnut and mixed with feuilletine flakes to create a delicate crunch, then encased in a fine dark chocolate shell. Cannabis Infused Tiramisu Ganache Bonbon . Silky white chocolate ganache flavored with espresso made from 100% Arabica beans and mascarpone, enrobed in a chocolate shell.

. Silky white chocolate ganache flavored with espresso made from 100% Arabica beans and mascarpone, enrobed in a chocolate shell. Cannabis Infused Cacao Keto Bites. Bite-sized keto friendly chocolates made with real cocoa butter, cacao powder and lightly sweetened with coconut sugar. Naturally vegan, gluten and dairy-free, and low-glycemic.

"When we envisioned Pantry's product line, we saw a unique opportunity to create actual delicious food, lightly-infused with cannabis and made with premium all-natural ingredients, setting us apart from other edible companies", remarked Scott Jennings, Pantry's President. Jennings continued, "Pantry believes that edibles will emerge as a powerful segment of the cannabis market. Pantry's high-end products appeal to foodies, the wellness community and cannabis connoisseurs from all walks of life".

Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO of 1933 Industries, said, "We are excited to expand our product offering in Nevada with a gourmet line that will set the standard for excellence in edibles. The team at Pantry shares our vision and passion for providing natural, cannabis-based products that enhance, enrich and delight consumers. We look forward to launching the Pantry line in the coming months."

Noted Canadian cannabis entrepreneur Paul Rosen, who serves as Pantry's Chairman and investor commented, "1933 Industries is at the forefront of the wellness movement and we have been impressed by the pedigree of brands that the Company has attracted to its portfolio. We believe that their success lies in their clear commitment to the highest standards of safety, quality and innovation."

About Pantry

Pantry is a privately-held premium food branding company. Pantry sells delicious food lightly infused with cannabis, created by award-winning chefs, and always made with the highest-quality ingredients. Products can be found in California on the shelves of discerning dispensaries, with plans well underway to expand to additional markets in 2020.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically-integrated, consumer packaged goods cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets.

Our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Grizzly Griptape, OG DNA Genetics, The Pantry Company, PLUGplay, and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LLC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG LLC. 1933 Industries continues to focus its operations in the licensed US cannabis industry as a multi-state operator in Nevada, Colorado and California.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

