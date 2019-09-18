1933 Industries Brings the Iconic Jack Herer Brand to Nevada

Licensing Agreement Expands the Company's Portfolio of Industry Leading Brands with the Preeminent The Original Jack Herer®

VANCOUVER, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announces an exclusive Licensing Agreement (the "Agreement") between its subsidiary, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and HH Global Inc., for the intellectual property rights to The Original Jack Herer® brand of cannabis products in Nevada, for a one-year term. Under the terms of the Agreement, AMA will license, market and distribute The Original Jack Herer® flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges and concentrates for the growing Nevada market.

Created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s and recognized world-wide, Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain well-known for its quality and potency. Winner of several awards, including the 7th High Times Cannabis Cup, the strain was named after the "Emperor of Hemp" Mr. Jack Herer. Bestselling author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes, Mr. Herer was an American cannabis decriminalization activist often credited for forging the marijuana legalization movement.

"Our goal is to create and work with brands that enhance, connect and support people to live better lives", said the Company's CEO, Mr. Chris Rebentisch. "Working with the team behind one of the most revered strains in the US is an absolute honour. Jack Herer are experts in cultivation and breeding, having produced award-winning strains and will be helping AMA create superior flower for the discerning Nevada market."

The CEO of The Original Jack Herer® states, "There is strong synergy between the philosophy of 1933 Industries and the legacy of The Original Jack Herer® brand. We believe the partnership will be a great representation of our mutual values and desire to bring award winning cannabis products to Nevada, and the rest of the world. We believe 1933 Industries has unparalleled opportunity for expansion given their relationships, resources, and expertise, which is why we've selected them as our exclusive partner in Nevada."

AMA cultivates and produces its own line of branded products and has attained licensing deals with key cannabis brands due to its focus on vertical integration across the entire value chain, from cultivation, extraction, production, and brand development, to marketing, education and distribution. AMA has built significant cultivation space in its newly opened cannabis production facility situated in Las Vegas and boasts in-house cultivation expertise and know-how to produce top strains for its licensing partners. The Company has also built distribution channels across Nevada where it is one of the largest wholesaler of concentrates with products in every licensed dispensary, including Planet 13's Las Vegas Superstore and Medmen.

"We are extremely excited to represent Jack Herer as the iconic brand complements and aligns well with our growing portfolio of premium brands and speaks to the level of quality we have established in Nevada", added Mr. Rebentisch. "While many companies are only beginning to recognize the importance of the emerging US cannabis market, we have secured a first-mover advantage in Las Vegas with a large portfolio of products, infrastructure assets, growing sales and expanding distribution channels, which makes us an attractive partner in the State."

About The Original Jack Herer®

The Original Jack Herer® honors a man whose life work is a foundation for cannabis legalization today. The brand provides cannabis products and education to thoughtful consumers, inspiring them to join the movement and become a changemaker.

The products represent true craftsmanship, with small batch, top shelf, award-winning flower and concentrates. Everything begins with naturally-grown, pesticide-free flower, and is processed in state of the art manufacturing labs run by professionals with expertise in crafting artisan extracts. The formulation results in a premium experience for the ultimate cannabis connoisseur.

The brand helps continue Jack Herer's vision with their founder Dan Herer (Jack's son) and the Jack Herer foundation, in honor of the global cannabis and hemp movement. Dan Herer continues his father's legacy as a global advocate of cannabis and its continued acceptance and legalization around the world.

There is only one, The Original Jack Herer®

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Birdhouse Skateboards™, Blonde™ Cannabis, Denver Dab Co., Gotti's Gold, Kurupt Moonrocks, OG DNA Genetics and The Original Jack Herer®.

The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com . 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE 1933 Industries Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, IR and Corporate Communications Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), alexia@1933industries.com; Chris Rebentisch, CEO & Director, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1)

Related Links

https://1933industries.com/

