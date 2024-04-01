TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Tangerine Investment Management Inc. (TIMI) has appointed its affiliate, 1832 Asset Management L.P., as the successor trustee, manager, and portfolio advisor for all Tangerine Investment Funds, effective today.

Prior to the announcement, 1832 Asset Management L.P. was the portfolio advisor to the Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios, Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios, and the Tangerine Money Market Fund.

There is no change to the investment objectives, strategies, or fees of the Tangerine Investment Funds associated with this appointment.

The Tangerine Investment Fund's portfolio management team, already registered under 1832 Asset Management L.P., will continue to advise the Funds, but will surrender their dual portfolio advisor registrations under TIMI. TIMI will no longer serve as the investment fund manager or portfolio advisor for Tangerine Investment Funds and will apply to surrender its firm and individual registrations. State Street Global Advisors remains the sub-advisor of the Tangerine Core Portfolios.

Tangerine Investment Funds Limited will continue to be the sole distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds. Clients may contact the Tangerine team at [email protected] for any additional information.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

About the Tangerine Investment Funds

Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. and are available only by opening an online Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited. These firms are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Bank of Nova Scotia. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

The Tangerine Investment Funds are comprised of:

Tangerine Core Portfolios: Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Growth Portfolio, Tangerine Dividend Portfolio, Tangerine Equity Growth Portfolio

Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios: Tangerine Balanced Income ETF Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced ETF Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio, Tangerine Equity Growth ETF Portfolio

Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios: Tangerine Balanced Income SRI Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced SRI Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Growth SRI Portfolio, Tangerine Equity Growth SRI Portfolio

Tangerine Money Market Fund

