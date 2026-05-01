TORONTO, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P. today announced fund changes, which are designed to enhance flexibility, improve consistency, and help support long-term investor outcomes.

Portfolio management enhancements



Effective today, the Multi-Asset Management team at 1832 Asset Management L.P. will assume from State Street Global Advisors Ltd. direct portfolio management responsibility for the following aspects of Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Growth Portfolio, Tangerine Equity Growth Portfolio, and Tangerine Dividend Portfolio (collectively, the "Tangerine Core Portfolios"):

asset allocation across all Tangerine Core Portfolios

management of the Canadian bond component for each of Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Portfolio and Tangerine Balanced Growth Portfolio

management of a portion of the equity investments for each Tangerine Core Portfolio except Tangerine Dividend Portfolio.

State Street Global Advisors Ltd. will continue to act as sub-adviser and will remain directly responsible for managing the majority of the Tangerine Core Portfolios' equity investments, including security selection and trading.



Enhanced investment strategies

While the Canadian bond components of Tangerine Balanced Income Portfolio, Tangerine Balanced Portfolio and Tangerine Balanced Growth Portfolio will continue to primarily invest in passive strategies, effective today, changes to the investment strategies provide flexibility to incorporate non-passive strategies to enhance diversification and return potential.

What this means for clients

These updates can enhance aspects of portfolio management while maintaining the Tangerine Core Portfolios' existing investment objectives and focus on long-term goals.

Clients can expect:

the same long-term investment objectives

continued diversification across asset classes and regions

no changes to how they invest in or access their portfolios

Renaming the outstanding units for all Tangerine Investment Funds

Effective today, all outstanding units of all Tangerine Investment Funds will be designated as "Series A Units". The outstanding units were previously not designated to a named series. The attributes of the outstanding units will not change because of the designation.

About the Tangerine Investment Funds

The Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. and are available only by opening an online Investment Fund Account with Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, the principal distributor of the Tangerine Investment Funds.

Tangerine Investment Funds Limited has been helping Canadians save and invest online for over 10 years with portfolio options that are simple, flexible, and easy to access. To learn more, visit tangerine.ca/en/personal/invest or speak to a licensed Advisor at 1-877-464-5678, available Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license. Tangerine Investment Funds are managed by 1832 Asset Management L.P. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited is the principal distributor of Tangerine Investment Funds. Tangerine Investment Funds Limited and 1832 Asset Management L.P. are wholly owned subsidiaries of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

The Tangerine Investment Funds are comprised of:

Tangerine Core Portfolios

Tangerine Global ETF Portfolios

Tangerine Socially Responsible Global Portfolios

Tangerine Money Market Fund

For standard performance data of the funds listed above, visit: tangerine.ca/en/personal/invest/performance

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com.

SOURCE Tangerine

For media enquiries: Lindsay Taylor - Tangerine Bank, [email protected]