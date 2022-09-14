TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - 1832 Asset Management L.P. announced today a sub-advisor change to two of its investment solutions.

Effective on or about September 19, 2022, the sub-advisor for the global fixed income sleeve on the Dynamic Global Balanced Fund and the Marquis Institutional Bond Portfolio will be transitioned to Payden & Rygel.

There will be no change to the investment objectives of the Funds resulting from this change.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed or insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and investment solutions for private clients, institutions, and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank.

About Dynamic Funds

