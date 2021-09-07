17th MIBFF: OMAR SY to be Honored at the Montreal Intl Black Film Festival + 134 Films from 30 Countries!

This year, the Festival is honored to present the MIBFF 2021 Career Achievement Award to Cesar winning actor Omar Sy (Lupin, The Untouchables); award winning Haitian-Canadian visual artist and filmmaker, Martine Chartrand (Black Soul, MacPherson); and Guadeloupean/French activist and actress, Firmine Richard (8 women, La première étoile). All three Honorary Guests will sit down with MIBFF President and Founder Fabienne Colas to discuss, in an intimate conversation, their respective career evolution, their journey to success and the importance of Diversity off and on screen today. # MIBFF21 will rebroadcast an intimate conversation with Academy Award nominated actress and Golden Globes award-winner Taraji P. Henson (Empire) where she talks about her path towards Hollywood fame as a Black actress - a discussion that initially premiered earlier this year at the Toronto Black Film Festival (TBFF) .

The #MIBFF21 will present 17 World premieres, 9 International premieres, 40 Canadian premieres et 35 Quebec premieres. Opening night will take place on September 22 at 7PM at the Imperial Theatre with Glenn Kaino & Afshin Shahidi's With Drawn Arms, a feature documentary about track-and-field gold medalist Tommie Smith who famously raised a gloved fist at the '68 Olympic games to protest racial inequality in America. Then at 9PM, 134 films will be available ONLINE until October 3. #MIBFF21 will close with Claus Drexel's narrative feature, Under the Stars of Paris. The film tells the story of a homeless women in Paris who meets an orphaned 8-year-old Eritrean boy. Bound by their marginal conditions, they embark together on an emotional journey to find his mother in Paris.

This 17th edition's programming gives a nod to the Francophonie, highlighting prominent local and international filmmakers. Some of this year's must-see films, include Rumba Kings, Subjects of Desire, Regard Noir, Belly of the Beast, Since I Been Down, Another Paradise, Poppie Nongena, The Special, Under the Stars of Paris, Uprooted, Le prince oublié, and more!

Many of the MIBFF staples rare back such as the MIBFF Kids Film Festival with a variety of films; industry events as part of MIBFF Black Market, which includes Panel Discussions and Intimate conversations; MIBFF in the Neighborhoods – presented by Desjardins - at Maison de la Culture Cotes-de-Neiges and Maison de la Culture Montreal Nord with free programming by members of the Black communities; and the extremely popular The Fabienne Colas Foundation's Being Black in Canada series.

Passes range from $69 to $119 and tickets range from $8 to $25, available for purchase on the Festival's website .

