1799334 ALBERTA LTD., carrying on business as OSY RENTALS LTD., fined $60,000 for illegally importing and possessing protected wildlife species

SASKATOON, SK, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Strong and effective enforcement of Canada's wildlife protection laws is one of the tangible ways the Government of Canada respects its commitment to the conservation of wildlife species and their habitats.

On June 11, 2024, at the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan, 1799334 ALBERTA LTD., carrying on business as OSY RENTALS LTD., was fined $60,000 after pleading guilty to two offences under the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA). These offences relate to importing animal parts without a permit and knowingly possessing protected species that were imported or transported in contravention of the Act.

In May 2023, Environment and Climate Change Canada enforcement officers inspected a shipment that was intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency in Winnipeg. The shipment was on its way to the company in Major, Saskatchewan, from Texas, United States. While inspecting the shipment, officers discovered various taxidermy mounts, including hippopotamus, giraffe, and mountain lion.

These species are listed under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). This means an export permit from the country of origin is required under WAPPRIITA for import into Canada. Since the business did not have the required permits, enforcement officers detained the shipment.

Officers then launched an investigation, during which they discovered that the company had previously imported two other shipments of taxidermy items. During a subsequent search with a warrant, officers seized additional items made from species listed as Appendix II under CITES, including one black bear taxidermy mount and two baboon taxidermy mounts.

CITES-listed species are not the only species protected under WAPPRIITA. WAPPRIITA also regulates trade activities for species protected under other forms of legislation. In this case, officers also seized numerous other mounts made from non-CITES listed species:

a full mount of a mule deer

a full mount of a white-tailed deer

a full mount of a boar with tusks

a full mount of a common reedbuck

a full mount of a duiker

two full kangaroo mounts

a head and rear mount of a bison

three wildebeest shoulder mounts

a water buffalo shoulder mount

a red stag deer shoulder mount

a boar shoulder mount

All of the taxidermy items have been forfeited to the Crown.

The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

Quick facts

According to Interpol, environmental and wildlife crime is one of the world's largest and most profitable crime sectors and continues to grow as it pushes many species to the brink of extinction.

CITES is an international agreement that Canada signed in 1975 to regulate, or in some cases prohibit, trade in specific species of wild animals and plants, as well as their respective parts and derivatives.

signed in 1975 to regulate, or in some cases prohibit, trade in specific species of wild animals and plants, as well as their respective parts and derivatives. CITES Appendix II lists species that are not currently threatened with extinction but that may become so unless trade is closely controlled.

CITES protects wild plants or animals by setting controls on international trade so that trade will not threaten the survival of the species. Permits are required for the import or export of specimens of CITES-protected species. This protection applies to the CITES-listed species in any form.

The WAPPRIITA is the Canadian federal law through which Canada meets its obligations to regulate trade in protected species, including those listed under CITES.

meets its obligations to regulate trade in protected species, including those listed under CITES. Created in 1995, the Environmental Damages Fund is a Government of Canada program administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada. The Fund directs monies received from fines, penalties, court orders, and voluntary payments to projects that will repair environmental damage or benefit the environment. The Fund aims to invest in the areas where the environmental damage occurred.

