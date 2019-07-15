17 Edtech Presents a letter from 18 Chinese and American middle school students to the future

BEIJING, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- On July 10, at the great moment of 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, a Sino-US exchange activity of middle school students was held with 17 Edtech. 18 Chinese and American students from New York, Boston, Beijing, Shanghai, Vermont, and the more remote rural areas of Sichuan Province shared a common goal: finding friendship, friendly communication, and exploring the future. In a letter co-written to the future, they solemnly signed their names.

A Letter to The Future

We are 18 middle school students from different places, including big cities like New York, Boston, Beijing, and Shanghai, as well as rural areas like Vermont and Sichuan. At the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, we decided to gather in Beijing to celebrate and strengthen our long-lasting friendships, our open and honest communication, and our collaboration towards a better future. The agreement between leaders of the two countries 40 years ago has opened the gate for more efficient cooperation and significantly improved the standard of living for children like us. Therefore, we, the new leaders of the world's two biggest countries, should carry on the promises of this agreement for our children in the future.

Of course, we are different and we have different opinions, but we are also similar in many ways - we all deeply care about the future of artificial intelligence and global warming, and of course, we all love watching Kung Fu and basketball. What the past 40 years of open and honest communication have taught us is that despite our differences, only through our collaboration could we resolve complicated issues in today's world.

Through mock discussions on new business opportunities with the heads of successful startups, we agreed on the fact that Chinese students and American students can effectively work together to explore the great potential of our future. We realize that we are responsible for finding new solutions for educational, environmental and social issues through fair competition. Here today, we hope to plant the seeds of peace and hope for our next 40 years, and we promise to treat each other kindly and equally so that we could work together for a better future.

