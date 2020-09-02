"This historic 2020 Online edition highlights the tales and events that have challenged conventions, left a distinctive mark on our times, and changed how we see the world. We feel privileged to be able to amplify the voices of more Black Filmmakers at such an important time in our history." Fabienne Colas, President and Founder of MIBFF

Some of this year's must-see films are: Back of the Moon, Binti, Lusala, The Cuban, The Last Tree, We are the Heat, Black Boys, Kenbe Fem, Mrs. F, T Gros, Land of Dry Bones & more!

PANELS AND EVENTS

The MIBFF BLACK MARKET, Co-presented by Telefilm Canada and Conseil des Arts et des Lettres du Québec, is a space dedicated to the cinema industry with some powerful & FREE panel discussions: Racebending in Film and Television, Black Stories Matter, Show me the Money, Black Women Behind the Lens, Meet the Filmmakers.

The MIBFF IN THE NEIGHBORHOODS – presented by Desjardins – which this year will give youth FREE access to a movie discussion on September 25 at 7PM at the Cultural and Community House in Montreal North.

The MIBFF KIDS PROGRAM which will inspire children through the discovery of Black stories.

Also introducing this year, the PUBLIC'S CHOICE AWARD! Every MIBFF All Access Pass holder will be given the opportunity to vote for their favourite films on the Festival's online streaming platform in various categories. Winners will be announced on Monday, October 5.

For Complete Press Release and Program, click HERE

SOURCE Montreal International Black Film Festival

For further information: Talar Adam, MIBFF | [email protected] | 514.833.0274

Related Links

www.MontrealBlackFilm.com

