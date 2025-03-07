MONTREAL, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - As equity, diversity, and inclusion face growing setbacks, Women in Governance (WiG) remains at the forefront of the fight for gender parity. Today, the organization proudly unveils its latest cohort of companies that have earned the Parity Certification™, demonstrating a tangible and unwavering commitment to gender equality.

This announcement is especially meaningful on International Women's Rights Day, as Women in Governance marks 15 years of driving workplace transformation. Since its founding in 2010, the organization has guided over 150 major companies across Canada and the United States in adopting more inclusive practices, fostering environments where gender equality is not just an aspiration, but a measurable and sustainable reality.

This year, out of nearly 100 participating organizations, 14 have achieved the prestigious Platinum level, including BNP Paribas, CBC Radio-Canada, Desjardins Group, Intact, Loto Québec, Marsh, Mercer, the City of Montreal, National Bank, Sanofi, Sodexo, Sun Life, TMX, and WTW (USA). This record-breaking milestone demonstrates that true progress comes from actions, not just intentions.

To celebrate and unveil the full cohort of newly certified organizations, Women in Governance is hosting a luncheon conference on March 11, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal. The event will bring together an esteemed panel of leaders, including Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President Canada, AtkinsRéalis; Mapi Mobwano, President & CEO, ArcelorMittal Mining and Infrastructure Canada; Kathy Baig, Executive Director & CEO, École de Technologie Supérieure, and former President of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec; and Alain Masse, President, UAP. These influential voices will share their insights on the critical need to increase women's representation in traditionally male-dominated industries.

View the full list of certified organizations here:

https://womeningovernance.world/parity-certification/

"This year marks a significant milestone for Women in Governance: 15 years of unwavering commitment to advancing gender parity in organizations. Over the years, we have witnessed companies transform their practices and make meaningful strides toward greater inclusion and equity. Yet, our mission is far from over. Gender equality is neither a privilege nor a passing trend, it is an economic and social imperative. Organizations that actively embrace this journey are not only shaping a fairer society but also strengthening their performance, fostering innovation, and building resilience for the future. Today, we honor those who stand with us in this cause, taking bold, concrete action to create a more equitable and inclusive professional world." Caroline Codsi, Founder & President, Women in Governance

To recognize and celebrate the organizations that have achieved certification, Women in Governance will also hold two prestigious recognition Galas:

In Montreal on September 25, 2025 , at the Palais des Congrès . This gala, presented by WSP, will be held under the honorary co-presidency of Geneviève Fortier , CEO of Promutuel Assurance , and Denis Thivierge , President and CEO of CIMA+.





. This gala, presented by will be held under the honorary co-presidency of , CEO of , and , President and CEO of The Toronto edition will take place on November 25, 2025 , at the Four Seasons. This event will be held under the honorary co-presidency of Emily Heitman , president of Schneider Electric Canada, and Scott Wood , president and CEO of Fairstone.

ABOUT WOMEN IN GOVERNANCE

Founded in 2010, Women in Governance (WiG) is committed to empowering women in their career advancement and access to leadership roles, while also supporting forward-thinking organizations dedicated to closing the gender gap in the workplace. As it celebrates its 15th anniversary, WiG continues to be a driving force in transforming workplace culture and advancing meaningful diversity and inclusion.

More about Women in Governance: https://womeningovernance.world/

ABOUT THE PARITY CERTIFICATION™

Women in Governance's Parity Certification™ - the first of its kind in North America, launched in 2017 - provides organizations with a structured and measurable approach to closing the gender gap at every level. With the support of its partners Accenture, Mercer, and WTW, Women in Governance assesses, guides, and empowers companies committed to achieving true gender parity.

More about the Parity Certification™ : https://paritycertification.world/

