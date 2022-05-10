123Dentist Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

The 2022 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million demonstrating leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth.

"This prestigious award is a testament to our incredible team who work collaboratively putting the patient at the center of all decision making and delivering value and support to our dental partners and clinic teams every day," says Dr. Amin Shivji, CEO and co-founder of 123Dentist. "Our company was chosen for its agile business strategy and collaborative work culture that emphasizes inclusivity, equity, and transparency. We continue to exceed growth projections while staying true to our core values."

Applicants of Canada's Best Managed Companies program are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2021 Best Managed companies share commonalities that include enabling a remote workforce, making employee health a top priority, acting with an increased sense of purpose and social responsibility, and a significantly heightened focus on cash flow.

2022 winners of the Canada's Best Managed Companies award will be honoured at galas across the country. The Best Managed virtual symposium will address leading-edge business issues that are key to the success of today's business leaders.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About 123Dentist

123Dentist is Canada's oldest and second largest network of dental practices. From a single practice in Vancouver, owned by CEO Dr. Amin Shivji and two partners, to over 250 practices, 3,200 team members serving 2 million patient visits annually with support centres in Vancouver and Toronto. 123Dentist was founded on two key principles: putting patients above all else; and, that dentists and staff are the most important factors in keeping patients happy. 123Dentist's vision is to be the dental community all Canadian dentists and dental professionals want to belong to. 123Dentist offers alternative partnership models to meet the needs of each individual dentist, including the opportunity to retain ownership of the clinic. This unique model enables dentists to focus on providing optimal care to patients, while an experienced team provides a wide range of support services. 123Dentist is a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program for 2022, sponsored by Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce, and TMX Group. For additional information, Dentists can visit 123Dentist.com/partners and patients can learn more at 123Dentist.com.

