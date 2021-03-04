12 year-old Aiden Hepburn Steps Into His Dream Job as Toys"R"Us Canada's New Chief Play Officer!

Testing out the hottest new toys and guiding gift givers with top toy picks for every occasion are all in a day's work for Toys"R"Us Canada's CPO. The search was not easy. Since the hunt for a new CPO began in the summer, Toys"R"Us received hundreds of video applicants from all across Canada featuring children aged 10-12 hoping to snag the role. Each submission was a unique, personal presentation fit for any boardroom, individually crafted to show their passion for play and knowledge for all things toys.

"Hiring for the Chief Play Officer position gets tougher every year as we have so many talented candidates to choose from," said Vic Bertrand, CEO of Toys"R"Us Canada. "Aiden's confidence and charisma is what set him apart. It was clear during our interviews that he has the ability to connect and inspire those around him and has the confidence to bring the fun and joy of the Toys"R"Us brand to life. We know that Aiden will inspire and delight Canadians from coast to coast."

As Aiden steps into the coveted role, 2020's CPO, Meganne Dagenais, will be retiring to focus on school. "We're grateful for the time Meganne spent with us as CPO and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors", says Vic.

The CPO's responsibilities will bring to life all of the fun that happens behind the scenes at Toys"R"Us. To do his job right, Aiden will have firsthand access to exclusive toy information from top global and local toy brands, including training sessions and upcoming product launches. With this inside scoop, he will guide everyone on which of the hottest toys to add to the top of any wish list.

First up on Aiden's To-Do list will be a virtual broadcast tour to share Toys"R"Us Canada's Top Toys for Easter. Aiden will also be seen throughout the year sharing the latest toy trends via online and promotional videos, and will be attending various events and in-store activations.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, INTERVIEWS OR MEDIA REQUESTS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Aimee Cook, Account Manager

[email protected]

647-231-5106

Paige Exell, Jr. Account Manager

[email protected]

807-626-3041

Stay up to date with Toys"R"Us Canada by following Toys"R"Us Canada on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"Us Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984. The company brings national brands, exclusive products, innovative loyalty programs and unique partnerships to Canadians at its over 80 stores across Canada and through its e-commerce sites Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. Committed to giving back to its communities, the company focuses its charity efforts on supporting children and their families – whether enhancing resources and services, helping development through play or offering encouragement to seriously ill children. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Toys "R" Us (Canada) Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.toysrus.ca

