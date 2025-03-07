YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, along with Tłı̨chǫ Grand Chief Jackson Lafferty, announced a joint investment of more than $53 million for a project that will plant 12 million trees on Tłı̨chǫ traditional territory.

The Preserving Our Land, Preparing for the Future project will contribute significantly to habitat regeneration and support species at risk, with a particular focus on boreal caribou and other species integral to the boreal ecosystem. Planting native tree species in the region will also help to restore natural flora, support local pollinators, birds and mammals and improve boreal caribou habitat connectivity.

Funding for this project will enable the Tłı̨chǫ Government to:

design and build greenhouse facilities for a tree nursery;

work with community members to incorporate cultural values;

provide training and employment opportunities to support and increase capacity within the community for long-term restoration activities;

create sustainable economic opportunities, and;

plant 12 million trees with seeds collected from local sources over the next seven years.

This project is expected to bring numerous long-term environmental benefits to the community, including a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, increased resilience to the effects of climate change and protection from future wildfires by using FireSmart principles for tree planting.

With this agreement, Canada and the Tłı̨chǫ Government are building on their shared commitment to protecting the environment while strengthening economic reconciliation with First Nations in the forest sector. Canada will continue to work with Indigenous Peoples, provinces, territories, local communities and non-governmental organizations to create a greener, healthier and more resilient Canada.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe; they make the outdoors even more enjoyable; they give new habitats for wildlife; and they help us adapt to a changing climate. The funding announced today will play an important role in bringing these benefits to communities across the traditional Tłı̨chǫ territory and will help achieve our federal government's ambitious goal of planting two billion trees over the next decade. Through this project, we are showing how collaborative work with First Nations can ensure that the right tree is planted at the right place at the right time for the benefit of all Canadians."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Trees planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees program will not only help tackle climate change but also support the expansion of Canada's forests and the restoration of important habitats, all while ensuring there is cleaner air and sustainable jobs in communities across Canada. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the Tłı̨chǫ Government in its endeavour to plant 12 million new trees, build local capacity, create training and employment opportunities, and provide countless natural benefits for years to come."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament, Northwest Territories

"The Tłı̨chǫ Government is pleased to take a leadership role to foster the healing of the land after devastating wildfires. Together, we will work to counter climate change through the reforestation of vital wildlife habitat and support training and employment opportunities for those in our communities."

Jackson Lafferty

Grand Chief, Tłı̨chǫ Nation

Quick Facts

This project is being supported through an investment of $44,839,000 from Natural Resorces Canada's 2 Billion Trees (2BT) Program and an investment of $8,287,356 from the Tłı̨chǫ Government.

from Natural Resorces Canada's 2 Billion Trees (2BT) Program and an investment of from the Tłı̨chǫ Government. The 2BT program is part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations.

broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has secured or is negotiating agreements with partners to plant over 716 million trees.

, the Government of has secured or is negotiating agreements with partners to plant over 716 million trees. The 2 Billion Trees program collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program has a long-term monitoring plan to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

