12 Canadian Cleantech Companies Recognized Among World's Top 100

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - 12 Canadian companies were named to the 2020 Global Cleantech 100, an annual roster of the world's top 100 cleantech companies.

Canada has more ventures on this year's list than any other country after the United States, while eight of the companies are MaRS-supported ventures. All are poised to help mitigate the climate crisis in tangible, meaningful ways, and grow the global economy in the short- and long-term.

The Global Cleantech 100 recognizes the most innovative ventures tackling the planet's most pressing environmental issues. This year, more than 13,000 companies were considered for the prestigious award.

"The Canadian companies on the 2020 Global Cleantech list are taking big swings at climate change by reducing emissions and reversing the harm we've already done," said Jon Dogterom, senior vice-president of Venture Services at MaRS. "In particular, this year's honourees include a strong showing of carbon technologies, innovative firms that are not just removing CO2 from our atmosphere, but using it to make something useful in the process."

"The Global Cleantech 100 award recognizes successes achieved by our team and partners at making concrete more sustainable," said Rob Niven, founder and CEO of CarbonCure. "This prestigious recognition will play a critical role in helping us realize our goals of technological advancements and geographic expansion, with the ultimate vision aimed toward reducing up to 500 megatonnes of CO2 annually."

"We are honoured to be on the Global Cleantech roster of the world's 100 most promising clean technology firms for the third year in a row," said Hari Subramaniam, chief strategic growth and policy officer, Opus One Solutions. "At Opus One, we're building world-class energy solutions to meet the evolving needs and modernization demands of the electricity grid, and the economy around it, to accelerate the energy transition."

"The transition to clean energy and mobility definitely requires all hands on deck," said Ajay Kochhar, President and CEO, Li-Cycle. "It is rewarding to see the breadth of Canadian companies, including Li-Cycle, recognized by the Global Cleantech 100 for our part in the worldwide transition away from a carbon-based economy. As rechargeable lithium-ion batteries continue to power the electro-mobility revolution, Li-Cycle is proud to play a key role in this transition by making lithium-ion batteries a truly circular and sustainable product."

"It feels right that our first list of the future-defining 2020s should see a continued strengthening in the representation of truly impactful and necessary innovations to transform our diets, to enable a more renewable-heavy energy system, and to capture and utilize the vast levels of CO2 we have been freely emitting for decades," said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. "Also included in our 2020 list are some big and critical shots at solving global problems: from proving out fusion and next-gen batteries to zero carbon aviation."

Learn more about the MaRS-supported companies named in the 2020 Global Cleantech 100 here .

See the complete list of 2020 Global Cleantech 100 companies.

List of Canadian winners:

Axine Water Technologies* Carbicrete* Carbon Engineering CarbonCure Technologies* Ecobee* Enbala Power Networks GaN Systems* Inventys (now Svante) Li-Cycle* Minesense Technologies* Opus One Solutions* Semios

*indicates a MaRS-supported venture

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech ® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

Cleantech Group was established in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London. Our parent company, Enovation Partners, is based in Chicago.

About MaRS

MaRS is North America's largest urban innovation hub. A registered non-profit, MaRS supports high-growth startups and scale-ups tackling key issues in the health, cleantech, fintech and other sectors. In addition, MaRS convenes all members of the tech ecosystem to drive breakthrough discoveries, grow the economy and make an impact by solving real problems for real people — in Canada and around the world.

