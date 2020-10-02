116th Original Santa Claus Parade and CTV Present Exclusive Parade Broadcast

In a short video that debuted online this morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory appeared on a video call with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa Claus Parade President and CEO Clay Charters, to discuss the exciting details for the first broadcast-only parade.

"For over 100 years, the Original Santa Claus Parade has been the official start of the holiday season in our city. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we've found a way to make sure Santa Claus is still coming to town. I am pleased that this tradition will continue in a way that families can safely enjoy," said Mayor John Tory.

For the people of Toronto and Canadians across the country, this change means that this long-cherished tradition will continue to bring communities together to celebrate, in a year when it's needed most.

"We are thrilled to bring a safely televised version of the parade into homes across the country through this partnership," said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming. "Holiday celebrations will look much different this year, but we are committed to delivering a very special edition of the parade to viewers in primetime."

In addition to the magical appearances of Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be more than 20 colourful floats that viewers will be able to see up-close, unlike ever before. Viewers will also be treated to special musical guests, celebrity appearances, bands playing traditional Christmas songs, and the iconic "Celebrity Clowns".

Every year, the Parade is put on with help from generous sponsors and partners – and this year is no exception.

"We are so thankful that our sponsors and partners are enthusiastically embracing this new format," said Clay Charters. "It is with their support, including broadcast partner CTV, that we are able to bring the Original Santa Claus Parade to life and show Canadians that they can still get into the Christmas spirit and enjoy the parade from the comfort or their own homes."

Staged in a closed set parade route, the CTV broadcast will be produced by Bell Media Studios and will adhere to local COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional details will follow leading up to the broadcast.

About the Santa Claus Parade

The Santa Claus Parade is the largest children's parade in North America and the largest outdoor entertainment event held in Canada every year. More information on the Parade at thesantaclausparade.com.

About the Santa Claus Parade Sponsors

This year, an incredible group of companies has stepped forward to ensure that the tradition of the Parade continues not only during these unprecedented times, but for years to come.

