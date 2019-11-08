112 Food Banks Across Canada Receive $229,750 from the Steelworkers Humanity Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is contributing $229,750 to 112 food banks across Canada in 2019.

"At this time every year, we are reminded that social inequalities are growing in Canada." said Ken Neumann, President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund. "As the holiday season approaches, Steelworkers from all over the country, through the Steelworkers Humanity Fund, join together to support food banks and other organizations in our communities."

"The face of poverty in Canada is changing. Increasingly younger and diverse people have to rely on food banks to make ends meet. We know there are long-term solutions to food insecurity – a fair minimum wage, reinvesting massively in social programs, and of course, unionizing. And while Steelworkers continue to fight for lasting change, we will be there to support those who are being left behind", said Neumann.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries, but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases employers make matching contributions to the fund.

SOURCE Steelworkers Humanity Fund

For further information: Ken Neumann, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951; Doug Olthuis, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-859-9953, dolthuis@usw.ca; Bob Gallagher, USW Communications, 416-544-5966, 416-434 2221, bgallagher@usw.ca