10th Annual Great British Columbia ShakeOut Success!

While specific earthquake hazards depend on your location, most of coastal British Columbia (BC) is at high risk of an earthquake. In fact, there is a one-in-three chance that a significant earthquake will strike southwestern BC within the next 50 years. Participating in an emergency drill like ShakeOut, along with having an emergency kit and plan, is an excellent way to better prepare ourselves and our families for earthquakes.

ShakeOutBC has been holding events since 2011, yet many people in the province don't know what to do in the event of an earthquake. Help spread the word by using the hashtag #ShakeOutBC when sharing stories about it or experiences with it on social media.

Quotes:

Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

"ShakeOut is the world's largest earthquake drill with more than 730,000 British Columbians and over 31.1 million people worldwide registered to participate this year. The pandemic has taught us to be ready for anything. Now is the time to update our emergency plans and practice Drop, Cover and Hold-On!"

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific & Western, IBC

"I encourage all British Columbians to join us for this unique opportunity to practice the ShakeOut drill and have a frank discussion regarding earthquake preparedness with your families."

Pat Quealey, Vice-President, BC and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross

"Disasters can happen anytime, anywhere. At the Canadian Red Cross, we highlight the importance of both knowing the risks in your community and taking steps to prepare for a disaster or an emergency. The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is an excellent way for people to practice how to Drop, Cover and Hold On in the event of an earthquake. We hope you will join us for this year's event!"

About ShakeOutBC

ShakeOutBC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake, and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. This year, over 31.1 million people worldwide registered to participate in the drill, including more than 730,000 British Columbians. In 2019, over 1 million British Columbians participated.

