10th Annual Canada Cares CAREGIVER AWARDS

Up to $10,000 available.

COBOURG, ON, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - As many as 6 million Canadians family members and friends are caregivers. That's 1 in 4 of us! Whether it is parents looking after children with disabilities, spouses providing care or adult children supporting their aging parents, caring for others requires enormous commitment and dedication. Together with an army of health professionals, family caregivers work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others. The majority of caregivers are women 45+ who are raising children and in the workforce.

Now, once again, Canada Cares is inviting nominations from coast to coast to coast for this year's recognition and financial awards. We will be recognizing caregivers in each province providing financial assistance up to $10,000 to help with both day-to-day needs and exceptional circumstances. In the past, recognition awards have been given to almost 400 deserving individuals. Our financial awards have been used to purchase equipment, support respite, assist with transportation and provide basic necessities.

"Caregiving is rewarding but it's also draining both physically, mentally and financially for most," says Caroline Tapp-McDougall, Executive Director of the Canadian Abilities Foundation- The organization that hosts the Canada Cares Awards. "Caregiving can be a stressful, affect relationships as well as workplace productivity."

Both family caregivers and health professionals who demonstrate dedication, tenacity and commitment to care are eligible for regional recognition awards and, if applicable, a financial award.

Deadline November 30th, 2023. To nominate visit: https://www.canadianabilities.org/?page_id=586

Please share nomination details with your friends and family, co-workers and staff. Feel free to announce the awards on your Facebook page, blog, website, newsletter or other media outlets. 2022 winners and media assets are available at https://www.canadianabilities.org/?page_id=3392.

Canada Cares is a program of the Canadian Abilities Foundation, a registered charity.

