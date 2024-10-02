Caregivers Matter! Up to $10,000 Available - Tell Us What Your Family Needs

Thousands of Canadians provide care for elders, young children, spouses, brothers and sisters. They're supported by an army of caring health professionals.

TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Cares is now accepting nominations for the 2024 Caregiver Recognition and Financial Awards. We honour family caregivers and healthcare professionals in each province and offer financial assistance of up to $10,000 to help with both everyday needs and exceptional circumstances.

Over the past decade, almost 450 deserving individuals have received recognition awards and dozens have received One Wish financial awards to purchase equipment, respite services, assistance with transportation, and other basic necessities.

"Our Canada Cares Awards support deserving families from coast to coast, tell stories of heroes who've gone the extra mile, and build awareness around the challenges of caregiving," said Caroline Tapp-McDougall, Founder of Canada Cares.

Both family caregivers and healthcare professionals who demonstrate exceptional dedication and commitment to care are eligible for regional recognition awards, along with potential financial support.

Nomination Deadline: December 31st, 2024

To submit your nomination, visit: https://www.canadianabilities.org/2024-canada-cares-nominations

For organizations, friends, and partners:

We encourage you to share this nomination opportunity with your networks, healthcare teams, and support groups. Feel free to announce the awards on your Facebook page, blog, website, newsletter, or any other media channels.

Attached are details of the 2023 award winners along with media assets: https://caregiversolutions.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023-Canada-Cares-Award-Recipients.pdf

Canada Cares is a program of the Canadian Abilities Foundation, a registered charity.

SOURCE BCS Group

Media Contacts: Caroline Tapp-McDougall, Executive Director - Canadian Abilities Foundation, Phone: 647-268-6749 | Email: [email protected]; Kaylie Dolan, Editorial and Program Assistant, Phone: 289-404-5649 | Email: [email protected]