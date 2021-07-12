1000 De La Gauchetière Acquired by Groupe Petra and Mach

MONTREAL, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Groupe Petra and MACH are pleased to announce the acquisition of 1000 De La Gauchetière, one of the most prestigious office buildings in Montreal. This transaction signals renewed confidence in the office tower market and strengthens Groupe Petra/MACH's leadership position in downtown Montreal.

"The acquisition of this flagship property is a tremendous source of pride for the Groupe Petra/MACH joint venture," said Patrice Bourbonnais, President and Chief Operating Officer of Groupe Petra. "Adding 1000 De La Gauchetière to our portfolio will reinforce our status as a key player in the Montreal commercial real estate market. It speaks to our determination to make an active contribution to the vitality of the downtown core and the success of the businesses that operate here."

"Le 1000 is a huge plus for our portfolio, given the premium quality of the property and its tenant roster," said MACH President Vincent Chiara. "We are very proud to contribute to Montreal's economic growth by making sure this central business district landmark stays in Quebec hands. Working closely with our partners at Groupe Petra, we will strive to uphold the tradition of prestige, performance and quality that Le 1000 is known for."

The 51-storey, 205-metre-high (673-foot-high) tower is an integral part of the Montreal skyline and one of Canada's most prominent business addresses. Its iconic beauty and sophistication inspire tenants to excellence, and its full range of services and amenities creates an environment conducive to their prosperity.

The architecture boasts a spectacular atrium, home to an enduringly popular year-round skating rink, topped by an immense glass dome. Le 1000 also serves as an intermodal transit hub, with an indoor bus terminal and direct access to the metro, commuter trains (Central Station) and the RÉSO underground pedestrian network. The building's LEED Silver certification underscores its pledge to environmental stewardship.

About Groupe Petra

Groupe Petra owns and operates one of the largest portfolios of office and mixed-use buildings on the Island of Montreal. Groupe Petra's portfolio includes more than 10.2 million square feet of leasable area in 53 properties in greater Montreal, Quebec City and the GTA. Among the prestigious addresses in the portfolio are Place Victoria, La Tour CIBC and the Sun Life Building, which are owned as part of a joint venture with MACH. groupepetra.com

About MACH

Established in 2000, MACH is a key player in the Canadian commercial real estate sector. The company has a portfolio of over 150 properties representing more than 26 million square feet, with an additional 15 million square feet currently in development, including Quartier des lumières. MACH is committed to investing in communities and embracing sustainable, long-term property management solutions. It prides itself on its integrated approach, which includes real estate development, management, property services and construction. MACH has been singled out for recognition on multiple occasions at both the national and the international level for its innovation in sustainable development and the quality of its construction projects. groupemach.com

SOURCE Groupe Mach Inc.

For further information: Groupe Petra: Patrice Bourbonnais, President and Chief Operating Officer, [email protected], 514-321-7515, ext. 266; MACH: Daniel Durand, Senior Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected], 514-688-9879

Related Links

www.groupemach.com

