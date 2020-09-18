MONTRÉAL, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In September 2010, Videotron entered the mobile telephony market with its own network and took on the three major national players. Ten years later, Quebecers are enjoying the best there is in mobile phone service.

Videotron began preparing its entry into the mobile telephony market in 2006, when it started offering mobile service over a third-party network. That first foray was part of a detailed plan to become a mobile carrier at a time when mobile service promised to be a steadily growing portion of Quebecers' telecommunications needs.

In 2007, when the government was preparing to allocate spectrum for 3G networks, Quebecor argued that it was of paramount importance to create the necessary conditions for the emergence of new mobile players. The following year, the government responded to Quebecor's appeal by setting aside a portion of the available spectrum for new market entrants. Videotron won 40 megahertz of spectrum in the auction, allowing it to begin building its own network.

"Quebecor had been gearing up to enter the mobile services market for several years," recalls Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "At the time, we made the case to government authorities that consumers were suffering from the conspicuous lack of competition and needed better prices, better services and better technology. More than 10 years later, it is clear that we have succeeded: prices in Québec are lower than in the rest of the country and Quebecers get more value for their money. That is something we can be proud of!"

"Videotron's entry into mobile telephony disrupted the market, lowering overall prices for Québec consumers and expanding the availability of services, in addition to creating jobs across the province," says Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Today we are a shining example of the competitive benefits of having a strong third player and it's all thanks to Quebecers, who have been placing their trust in us for more than a decade."

Giving Quebecers more

Since its arrival on the mobility market, Québec's flagship telecom has been pushing the industry to offer consumers more. For example, in 2010 Videotron became the first carrier to offer unlimited calling, with its Infinite Québec plan. Today, Videotron continues to innovate with ZEN, the only mobile plans on the market to offer an extra 100 GB of data per year with no throttling.

The pressure exerted by Videotron is directly reflected in the prices paid by Québec consumers. In November 2019, the Competition Bureau of Canada cited clear evidence that wireless prices are 35% to 40% lower in a market where there is a regional facilities-based carrier such as Videotron. This dramatic impact was made possible in large part by Videotron's outstanding customer service and powerful network, both of which have won multiple industry awards.

Fizz: Disruptive new market entrant

Two years ago, in keeping with its ongoing commitment to innovation for the benefit of consumers, Videotron launched Fizz, a new brand that has reinvented the telecommunications market with a 100% digital model that gives the user full control. Fizz is the first carrier to let subscribers gift data to another member or carry unused data over to the next month.

Powered by local talent

After less than 10 years in the mobile market, Videotron had graduated from emerging player to undisputed Québec leader. Its meteoric rise is due not only to massive investments in building out its network – since 2006, Videotron has made capital expenditures of more than $2.5 billion to construct and maintain its mobility infrastructure in Québec – but also to its employees' deep expertise and know-how.

5G: Sights set firmly on the future

If the past is any indication of the future, Videotron will continue making giant strides in the years to come. Over the past 10 years, Videotron rolled out its first third-generation (3G+) network and then successively deployed fourth-generation (4G) and LTE networks. Videotron will soon begin rolling out its next-generation (5G) network in urban areas. While 3G and 4G technologies have transformed the telecommunications industry, 5G will revolutionize the way we interact with our loved ones and the world. Videotron will continue serving Quebecers and keeping them connected to all they care about.

Videotron celebrates with unprecedented deals for customers

Ten years in the mobility market is something to celebrate. To mark the occasion, Videotron is thanking Quebecers for a decade of trust by offering a special that really is special. Starting today and while supplies last, consumers who sign up for a mobile plan and buy a selected Samsung phone will get a free Samsung 55" 4K television set. For full details on our 10th birthday promotions, visit videotron.com.

