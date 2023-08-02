VERNON, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - By helping Canadians upgrade their homes to be more energy-efficient, the Government of Canada, and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) are helping tackle climate change, create good jobs and reduce monthly bills. That is why both are making it easier for retrofits to happen through investments like the one announced today in British Columbia.

Through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Community Efficiency Financing (CEF) program, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and FCM President Scott Pearce announced an investment of up to $500,000 to support HomeZero Collective Society's home retrofitting pilot project in the City of Vernon, B.C.

The project focuses on retrofitting 10 to 15 homes within Vernon, using lessons learned from a previously funded GMF study which looked at incentivizing whole neighbourhoods to participate in a home energy retrofitting financing program.

As part of the pilot project, the retrofit measures are expected to reduce home emissions by 85 to 99% thanks to the installation of geothermal or air source heat pumps, solar PV, hybrid electric hot water systems, and electric vehicle charging outlets. Performance monitoring systems will also be installed to show energy and emissions reductions to homeowners.

If successful, the pilot could be scaled up to include more homes and neighbourhoods and could act as a roadmap for other communities.

GMF, administered by FCM, is funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada. GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resiliency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

CEF is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. CEF helps communities by providing capital to homeowners to make their homes more energy-efficient while creating local jobs and keeping the economy moving.

Quotes

"Today's announcement in Vernon, British Columbia, will support home retrofits. By investing in energy-efficient, low-carbon homes, we are taking the steps needed to create good-paying jobs, save ratepayer money and fight climate change for years to come. I congratulate the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the City of Vernon and the HomeZero Collective Society for their work on this important initiative."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"It is critical for us to work together to address the ongoing challenges of the climate change crisis. Municipalities across Canada are doing their part with innovative solutions that are creating jobs and building climate-resilient communities. Through projects like the HomeZero Collective Society's home retrofitting pilot project in the city of Vernon, B.C., we are helping Canadians switch to sustainable practices and make their homes more energy-efficient. Green infrastructure investments in Canadian communities will also make our air cleaner and our economy stronger, and will set us on the path to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Initiatives like HomeZero Collective Society's project could not come at a better time. With support from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Green Municipal Fund, funded by the Government of Canada, the project will help residents of 10 to 15 households in Vernon, British Columbia see their homes retrofitted. The retrofits will in turn lead to reduced emissions and energy use and bills and set a roadmap for other communities in Canada. Thanks to the federal government, municipal leaders, and their partners, Canada is on the path towards greater affordability and sustainability."

Scott Pearce

FCM President

"Governments, industry, and residents need to come together to address climate change. HomeZero's pilot project aims to demonstrate that meaningful change is possible when we are all aligned."

Amandeep Singh

Founder, HomeZero Collective Society

