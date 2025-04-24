DUBAI, UAE, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, now offers cashback in both of the dominant USD-denominated stablecoins for Bybit Card holders. With the introduction of USDC cashback in addition to USDT, BTC, and ecosystem partner token AVAX, Bybit Card holders may now earn rewards in a cryptocurrency of their choice through daily spendings.

10% Rebate: Bybit Card Introduces USDC Cashback

Starting Apr. 18, Bybit Card holders will be able to diversify their cashback earnings into USDC. Once approved, new users will receive a virtual card compatible with Apple Pay or Google Pay, and be invited to choose a default cashback option on the Card Rewards page after logging in.

Depending on the cardholder's VIP level, they may receive up to 10% or $150 in cashback for eligible spending.

One of the most popular stablecoins worldwide, USDC is a game-changing financial innovation with standout features:

Stable : Fully backed by cash and cash-equivalent assets, always redeemable 1:1 for USD.

: Fully backed by cash and cash-equivalent assets, always redeemable 1:1 for USD. Frictionless : USDC can be moved across borders with instant finality at minimal cost.

: USDC can be moved across borders with instant finality at minimal cost. Open: Available 24/7, making it easy to send, spend, or save anytime.

"The Bybit Card is about crafting an inclusive experience for our diverse customers. The introduction of the USDC cashback option is tailored for cardholders prioritizing stable returns, and we are looking to expand the range of rewards as the Bybit Card continues to grow," said Joan Han, Head of the Payment Business Unit at Bybit.

With more than 1.7 million cards issued globally, the Bybit Card offers a nimble solution for users to top up, spend, and earn yield and rewards, with their digital assets. Bybit Card holders are swipes away from their payment and spending needs with the virtual or physical card, accessible anywhere within the global Mastercard network.

Key Features of the Bybit Card:

Instant virtual card: users will get a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

users will get a versatile card instantly, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Crypto convenience : spending in crypto , and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.

: spending in , and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card. No annual fees and up to 8% APY and 10% cashback

and and Year-round perks: 100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits

100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits Multi-asset support: USDC, USDT, BTC, ETH , AVAX, and more.

Restrictions apply. Users may find out more about the Bybit Card, regional rewards, and eligibility: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

