1 Square Phillips: Strong Demand for Montreal's Tallest Residential Tower

1 Square Phillips will boast services and amenities never before seen in Montreal. The 5,700-square-foot Sky Lounge on the 50 th floor will allow residents and their guests to enjoy panoramic views of the city. With lounge areas, a games room and a coworking zone, it will become a sought-after downtown destination.

On the same floor, the 4,100-square-foot outdoor terrace designed by Claude Cormier & Associates will be an oasis of lush greenery that affords some of the most outstanding views in Montreal. Residents and their guests will marvel at the ever-changing panoramas.

Claude Cormier, landscape architect and senior partner with Claude Cormier & Associates is responsible for the project's landscape design, inspired by Square Phillips and its monument to King Edward VII. Tilework in the Prince of Wales pattern will adorn the walkway leading to the building's lobby. Protected in winter by an integrated heating system, the 1 Square Phillips outdoor entrance area will be secluded from the rest of downtown Montreal, like a luxurious garden in the heart of the city.

"In creating this exceptional outdoor space, we were inspired by historic Square Phillips that commemorates Edward VII as it intersects with modern-day Montreal. Residents and visitors alike will be delighted by a calm, green setting that will be unique in Montreal," said Mr. Cormier.

Penthouses and super-penthouses

Although a variety of residential units are available, some of which are priced under $400,000, 24 penthouses and 3 super-penthouses will be amongst the project's signature elements. These units will range between 372 and 3,500 square feet and feature high-end interior design. The architecture of the 1 Square Phillips is signed by Menkes Shooner Dagenais Letourneau Architects (MSDL) in collaboration with Hill West Architects of New York.

"We've designed 1 Square Phillips to blend perfectly with the urban fabric. Consisting of 3 large volumes of differing heights, it will be a sophisticated, harmonious fit with the city. This unique composition of volumes and the spectacular outdoor green space on the 50th floor will provide stunning views of Montreal's cityscape. This tower emerges from an oasis created in the heart of the island; residents will enjoy tranquility and nature while they take advantage of all the activity downtown," explained Anik Shooner, architect and senior partner with MSDL Architectes.

An exclusive dog park, a 12,000-square-foot fitness centre with a yoga studio, pool and spas, a refrigerated receiving area for grocery deliveries, and heated sidewalks are just some of the unique elements that make 1 Square Phillips a project that will redefine the art of downtown living.

The project's high density, its Variable Refrigerant Flow heating/air conditioning system, and its highly energy-efficient unitized curtain wall will contribute to minimizing its carbon footprint. Three green roofs, white roof membranes and numerous trees will further mitigate the effect of heat islands.

"This project exceeds all of today's expectations. We have never seen this much interest from Montrealers for living downtown. Future residents seek the best of what is available in different real estate markets. This is what Brivia Group is offering at 1 Square Phillips. And we're not stopping there," said Kheng Ly, the company's founder and CEO.

An economic boost for downtown businesses

By attracting more than 1,100 new residents to the vicinity of Sainte-Catherine Street, 1 Square Phillips will contribute directly to commercial development downtown. With numerous projects close by such as the Time Out Market in le Centre Eaton de Montreal, its residents will be able to take advantage of innumerable downtown shopping destinations just steps away from their condo.

"Montreal is unique in North America for the diversity of its downtown core, which is enjoyed by workers, students, and residents. To maintain this balance and ensure its continued vitality, it is crucial to attract new residents. A bold project such as 1 Square Phillips is an excellent example of this," said Emile Roux, executive director of Destination Centre-Ville.

The 1 Square Phillips presentation centre officially opened to the public on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 539 Sainte-Catherine Street West.

About Brivia Group

Founded in Montreal in 2000, Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment firm with a growing number of projects in the region. Its subsidiary Brivia Management Inc. offers integrated professional services in development management. The Group's major projects include YUL Condominiums, Stanbrooke and QuinzeCent.

