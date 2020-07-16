VISUALS AVAILABLE HERE

MONTREAL, July 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the announcement in May 2019 of its most important project to date, Brivia Group is pleased to launch today the construction of what will be the tallest residential tower in Montreal, 1 Square Phillips. The start of construction of this major project, with the first phase valued at $560 million, marks the revival of Quebec's economy and that of its metropolis.

Brivia Group carried out the traditional groundbreaking this morning, marking the start of construction on this major Real Estate project. It will be built between Place Phillips and Saint-Alexandre Street, in the block delimited by Sainte-Catherine Street and René-Lévesque Boulevard, and will reach a height of 232.5 m (above sea level), or 61 floors. The launch of construction took place in the presence of several project partners, including Ms. Anik Shooner and Mr. Jean-Pierre LeTourneux, architects and senior partners at Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux Architects, as well as Mr. Claude Cormier, landscape architect at Claude Cormier + Associates. The financial partners of the project, BMO and the Bank of China (Canada), were also on hand for the launch.

As construction begins, 75% of the 498 condo units are sold. There will be an additional 298 rental units included in the first phase. 1 Square Phillips will offer distinguished services and facilities in Montreal. A 5,700-square-foot Sky Lounge on the 50th floor will allow residents and their guests to enjoy one of the most spectacular views of Montreal. On the same floor, a 4,100-square-foot outdoor garden combining greenery and freshness will offer one of the most exceptional panoramic views of the city.

An exclusive dog park, a 12,000-square-foot wellness area including a yoga studio, a swimming pool and spas, a refrigerated parcel delivery system as well as heated walkways, are among other unique elements that will make 1 Square Phillips a project that will redefine the art of downtown living.

The high density of the project, a VRF air conditioning and heating system and a high energy performance fenestration, reflecting more light in summer and absorbing it better in winter, will allow 1 Square Phillips to have a minimum carbon footprint. The presence of three green roofs, white membranes on the rooftops and numerous trees will limit heat islands.

A unique project, launched in a unique context

Brivia Group and its partners combined their efforts during the spring, leading to today's kick-off of the first phase of the project, as originally scheduled. This phase will be delivered in 2024. Today, with this unique flagship project for Montreal, Brivia Group is unquestionably one of the leading players in the economic recovery of the metropolis. Several hundred employees and professionals will begin excavation and construction in the coming weeks. The construction of the tallest residential tower in Montreal will generate economic activity for more than 16 collaborating professional firms, consulting companies and many more suppliers involved in the project.

"The past few months have not been easy, but I am very pleased today to announce that the construction of 1 Square Phillips can begin as planned. This is a unique project that will meet the expectations of future residents and will certainly be the pride of Montreal. With this first phase, Brivia Group will play a key role in revitalizing the economy of the metropolis, especially the downtown core. Investment projects in the Real Estate sector play an important role, and our Group intends to do its part. Montreal has been on an upward path for several years in terms of Real Estate development, and we continue to firmly believe in our city," underlined Mr. Kheng Ly, Founder, President and CEO of Brivia Group.

A breath of fresh air for downtown

For the economic fabric of downtown Montreal, including retail businesses and restaurants, the start of construction of 1 Square Phillips arrives like a breath of fresh air. When the first phase of the project is delivered in 2024, 1,100 new residents will move into the residential tower that is steps away from shops and services on Sainte-Catherine Street and the Quartier des Spectacles.

"Normally, downtown Montreal is visited by nearly 400,000 workers every day and inhabited by 40,000 residents. The crisis we are undergoing demonstrates how essential it is to be able to count on a larger number of residents to have a strong and resilient downtown. A project like 1 Square Phillips will create an additional living environment and thus support the commercial vitality of the area in a sustainable manner," said Mr. Emile Roux, General Manager of Destination Centre-Ville.

About Brivia Group

Created in Montreal in 2000, Brivia Group is a Real Estate development company with a growing number of projects in Montreal, Québec and Toronto. Its Brivia Management subsidiary is an integrated professional services company in development management. Brivia Group brings together the expertise, experience and business network necessary to bring bold projects to fruition, including YUL, Stanbrooke, NEST, QuinzeCent and LB9, by responding to the expectations of its various clienteles.

