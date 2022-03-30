A new 21-storey tower will be added to the perimeter of the main 61-storey building. An interior courtyard and a terrace with an urban chalet overlooking the Montreal skyline will offer the residents of 324 new condominium units a unique vantage point between Mount Royal and Old Montreal, in proximity to Sainte-Catherine Street and the Quartier des spectacles.

Studios and one- and two-bedroom units will be available in this new phase. The starting price for units is $322,900; the first deliveries are planned for 2025.

In symbiosis with the new reality of downtown and today's job market, 17,000 square feet of common spaces, including co-working facilities and cozy lounges, will create a new residential destination catering to a professional and plugged-in clientele. A dog park will be included and the rooftop terrace, designed by renowned landscape architect Claude Cormier, will offer exceptional views.

The first two phases of 1 Square Phillips are designed to transport residents and visitors to lush gardens and comfortable urban spaces in the heart of downtown Montreal. With the rehabilitation of Phillips Square scheduled for completion in 2024 and the opening of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) nearby, this living environment will be second to none.

Construction of the first phase is progressing at a good pace, with 90% of units already sold. The 8th and 9th floors are currently being built and the tower is expected to reach 20 floors this summer, and then continue to progress to the 61st-storey summit.

"The strong demand for this larger-than-life project tells us that Montrealers will make this magnificent site a signature downtown development. We are particularly proud that our vision of urban living is being embraced by our clients and that they will bring life to 1 Square Phillips and its architectural landscape for years to come. Despite two difficult years for downtown Montreal, the future looks bright for our city and our urban projects," said Mr. Kheng Ly, founder and CEO of the Brivia Group.

About Brivia Group

