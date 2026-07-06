1,776 Steps For, and With Community: United Way Greater Toronto Opens Registration for the 2026 CN Tower Climb, Setting a $1.85m Goal

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Community spirit is at the heart of what makes United Way Greater Toronto's CN Tower Climb legendary!

Registration for this year's ClimbUP is now open, inviting people from all walks of life, and every fitness level to step up and be connected to a bigger movement - all in support of communities across Peel, Toronto and York region.

Already registered for this year's climb are former Amazing Race contestants and co-founders of All Day Fit, Cassie Day - who also made headlines last year for tackling all 1,776 steps at eight months pregnant - and her husband Jahmeek Murray, who competed with Cassie while wearing a 40-pound heavy vest! This year, the new parents are lacing up again – their return telling one of many stories that capture what United Way's climb has come to represent – showing up for community.

"ClimbUP is more than a fundraiser," said Nicole McVan, vice president of Philanthropy and Marketing, United Way Greater Toronto. "Every year, thousands of people show up for their community, pushing themselves beyond what's comfortable to make a difference. Every dollar raised translates into real support – a hot meal, a place to stay, a first job, a counselling session - proving that change can happen one step at a time."

Last year's ClimbUP raised a record-breaking $2 million, helping 1.8 million people across Peel, Toronto and York region access vital services through our network of over 300 agencies. This means that:

Our community hubs have welcomed over 700,000 visitors this year

visitors this year Over 18,000 individuals received skills-building and job-training supports to enhance economic opportunity and financial stability

individuals received skills-building and job-training supports to enhance economic opportunity and financial stability 4,123 unhoused individuals were supported in obtaining and maintaining safe, affordable and stable housing through agencies

unhoused individuals were supported in obtaining and maintaining safe, affordable and stable housing through agencies About 1,300 individuals obtained emergency and/or respite shelter

individuals obtained emergency and/or respite shelter 14 capital grants through our Community Real Estate (CRE) Initiative this year will fund mixed use projects, delivering 500+ shelter beds and affordable units

shelter beds and affordable units In partnership with St. Michael's Hospital, the Slaight Family Housing Lab will improve health care access for 16,000 people and help 300 people move from the street into supported housing

Our 2026 CN Tower Climb happens on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15, and you can register here. For more information on fundraising minimums, accessibility accommodations and event day logistics, visit this link, or follow @UnitedWayGT for updates.

B-roll from previous ClimbUP events is available here.

About United Way: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For media inquiries contact: Meetu Madahar, Manager, Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected] | (416) 817-4668