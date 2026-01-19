Building Stronger Neighbourhoods: United Way Greater Toronto announces $1M+ in grants to address local priorities identified by residents in Toronto, Peel and York Region

Community Action Grants will support 28 resident-led projects aimed at improving food security, mental health, displacement, economic opportunity, and youth engagement

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Increased development and upcoming revitalization projects in Cooksville, South Markham and Jane Finch are creating major changes and challenges across these neighbourhoods.

To ensure equitable opportunities, United Way Greater Toronto is expanding its Community Action Grants (CAG) program with a $1.13 million investment to support local priorities in each neighbourhood.

Source: Jane/Finch Centre (CNW Group/United Way Greater Toronto)

Today's announcement marks a second round of funding, opening in late Spring 2026, which will support 28 community projects identified through a resident-led process. This includes the Cooksville (Peel Region) and South Markham (York Region) neighbourhoods, alongside Jane Finch, to address local priorities, such as mental health and wellbeing, anti-displacement, food security, economic opportunity, intergenerational connection, arts-based engagement, housing stability, and youth engagement.

"The Community Action Grants help support local initiatives that are led by residents and local organizations, reflecting the community's priorities. By ensuring the community's voice is directly shaping neighbourhoods, we are building a future with people who know their neighbourhoods best," said Heather McDonald, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto.

The funding will be allocated to seven projects in Cooksville, six in South Markham, and another 15 projects in Jane Finch in the final round.

Some of the grant recipients include:

Digital Employment Bridge (Cooksville) - the goal of this project is to bridge the digital divide and strengthen digital equity in this neighbourhood by improving employment opportunities for low-income and structurally disadvantaged newcomers. With wrap-around and barrier-reduction supports, the project will enable participants to have improved digital confidence, earn industry-recognized certifications, and gain better access to meaningful employment. The initiative will also develop a multi-lingual digital inclusion toolkit for community partners to extend its long-term impact.



"Community-led initiatives play a vital role in building stronger, more inclusive neighbourhoods. The Community Action Grants support grassroots partners who are deeply connected to their communities and best positioned to create meaningful local impact." - Hema Tingare, Executive Director, Newcomer Centre of Peel





- the goal of this project is to bridge the digital divide and strengthen digital equity in this neighbourhood by improving employment opportunities for low-income and structurally disadvantaged newcomers. With wrap-around and barrier-reduction supports, the project will enable participants to have improved digital confidence, earn industry-recognized certifications, and gain better access to meaningful employment. The initiative will also develop a multi-lingual digital inclusion toolkit for community partners to extend its long-term impact. - Hema Tingare, Executive Director, Newcomer Centre of Peel Mental Wellness: From Stigma to Strength (South Markham) - Run by A Rose for Grandma Wellness Hub, this project provides biweekly mental wellness workshops and support groups for Black and South Asian seniors in the South Markham area. It will address stigma by covering topics like stress relief and caregiver burnout, and uses creative outreach (podcasts, music, expressive arts) to engage the community in culturally relevant ways.



"Our commitment at A Rose for Grandma Wellness Hub is to ensure that no one living with dementia stands alone. The Community Action Grant will help bring this commitment to life by supporting culturally grounded programs that promote mental wellness among seniors, caregivers, and the wider South Markham community. Through education, community engagement, and inclusive programming, the project will reduce stigma, increase understanding of dementia and mental health, and create safe spaces where individuals and families feel supported, connected, and empowered." - Christiana Egi, ExecutiveDirector, A Rose for Grandma Wellness Hub.





- Run by A Rose for Grandma Wellness Hub, this project provides biweekly mental wellness workshops and support groups for Black and South Asian seniors in the South Markham area. It will address stigma by covering topics like stress relief and caregiver burnout, and uses creative outreach (podcasts, music, expressive arts) to engage the community in culturally relevant ways. - Christiana Egi, ExecutiveDirector, A Rose for Grandma Wellness Hub. Nourish & Empower: A Meal Prep Workshop for Students and Seniors (Jane Finch) - This is an intergenerational food security program that will bring together youth and seniors from the Jane Finch neighbourhood. Over six months, 40 participants from local high-rises will meet for weekly meal prep workshops, learning to cook budget-friendly, culturally diverse recipes. The project aims to improve food literacy, provide take-home meals, and build bonds between youth and seniors to reduce isolation.

"Nourish & Empower is about making healthy eating practical and accessible for students and seniors in Jane–Finch. Many residents are stretching limited incomes while navigating rising food costs and social isolation. Through hands-on meal prep, budgeting, and safe storage workshops, participants leave with real skills, prepared meals, and the confidence to eat well at home. As a resident-led initiative, this funding allows us to build something that speaks directly to the realities of our community, especially for newcomers like myself who learned how challenging it can be to adapt to a new food system, new ingredients, and new living conditions. With this support, we can create space for learning, connection, and dignity around food." - Peace Katasi, Bloomzhub

In 2024, United Way launched a successful pilot of the Community Action Grants process in Jane Finch, allocating the first round of funding to seven agencies and resident projects throughout the community. All 2024 resident projects have been successfully completed, and agency projects will be completed in May 2026.

United Way Greater Toronto CEO and President, Heather McDonald is available to comment on how the Community Action Grants support neighbourhood-focused initiatives, as well as the residents in identifying the community's priorities and vision for their neighbourhood.

Community partners are also available to comment on how this funding will help address local priorities through their respective projects.

Click here to view the full list of all 28 projects.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

MEDIA CONTACT: Meetu Madahar, Manager, Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected], (416) 817-4668