More Than 460,000 Sq. Ft. Of Community, Housing and Shelter Space Unlocked Through United Way Greater Toronto's Latest Capital Funding Round

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Rising occupancy costs over the last decade have left many community organizations in the GTA struggling to afford staying in the neighbourhoods they serve, facing the risk of being displaced or even closed.

United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) is committing $2.2 million in capital grants across 14 projects to secure community-owned spaces across the GTA and ensure residents can continue to access essential supports close to home.

90% completed renovations at CHATS, creating the first not-for-profit respite centre in Vaughan, Ontario Photo credit: United Way Greater Toronto/Daria Perevezentsev (CNW Group/United Way Greater Toronto)

This is United Way's second major investment in community-owned real estate, part of the organization's 10-year, $23-million commitment to support community agencies in pushing back against rising costs and helping to create and expand sustainable spaces. The grants will support the renovation of existing infrastructure, help close final funding gaps on stalled developments, and create new community spaces. Specifically, they will:

Create approximately 140,000 sq. ft. of new community space

Support the development of over 320,500 sq. ft. of new housing and shelter space

Add 11,000 sq. ft. of community space and eight transitional housing units to two previously funded projects

"Community space is critical infrastructure," said Heather McDonald, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "United Way is taking an active role in securing space for community use across Peel, Toronto and York. We are helping agencies hold ground in the neighbourhoods they serve, expand where demand is growing, and build the infrastructure communities need for the future. Essential services need permanent, reliable places to operate. That is what this capital funding is designed to protect and create."

United Way's Expanding Community Service Space Capital Grants represent one of several key components of its broader Community Real Estate (CRE) Initiative. Since 2025, over $4 million has been invested across 27 grants for 25 projects in community owned spaces. This includes mixed-use projects that integrate housing and community services under one roof, delivering immigrant support, health services, food security, and family resources directly into the neighbourhoods that need them most.

INVESTING IN COMMUNITY PROSPERITY

This most recent round of grants will support eight projects in Toronto, four in York Region and two projects in Peel Region, funding services across housing and homelessness, mental health, food security, and dedicated support for children, youth, seniors, newcomers, and Indigenous peoples. Some of the recommended projects include:

John Howard Society of York Region (York) – Essential infrastructure upgrades to the agency's unique heritage facility will create new offices and ensure safe, year-round accessibility, strengthening service delivery for more than 4,000 clients each year.

Knights Table (Peel) – Converting the second floor into classrooms, a computer lab and enhanced client choice food bank will help this agency bring their message of dignity through food and community to more participants. The integrated space will also connect folks to a host of other services -- housing navigation, employment readiness, digital literacy programs, offered by community partners such as Punjabi Community Health, Supportive Housing in Peel and Street Health.

StepStones for Youth (Toronto) – Redevelopment of a new site will provide national supportive housing for young people transitioning from foster and group home care. United Way's funding supports creation of mentor-led housing and youth-designed spaces including a commercial kitchen and rooftop green space. With this second grant from United Way, the space will benefit an additional 200 youth.

Thunder Woman Healing Lodge Society (Toronto) – This project will create two culturally grounded program spaces within Oronhyatekha House, including a ceremonial Circle Room to host cultural teachings, counselling and workshops. Supports and affordable housing will serve women involved in the justice system, as well as intergenerational trauma survivors.

Deen Support Services (Peel) – Modernization and expansion of the Muneeba Centre will transform it into an accessible, inclusive and culturally responsive community space for racialized people with disabilities and their families. Upgrades will enable a range of programming including respite and outreach and double the Centre's reach from 600 to 1,200.

Two projects from the first round of funding are already complete. Majority of the projects from this second round of funding are expected to be completed by 2027-2028. You can access the complete list of all 14 projects here.

To learn more, visit United Way's Community Real Estate Initiative page

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For all media inquiries, please contact: Meetu Madahar, Manager, Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected] | 416.817.4668