Amid Rising Need, United Way Greater Toronto on Track to Reach Annual Campaign Goal

Campaign continues to drive the GTA's largest movement of workplace giving and volunteerism to support a network of 300+ local agencies expand pathways to housing stability and employment

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) announced that it projects the 2025 community campaign will raise $112 million by fiscal year-end, underscoring the dedication of a broad network of workplace employees, donors, volunteers, corporate partners, community leaders, labour partners and philanthropists coming together to ensure frontline agencies in Toronto, Peel and York Region have the support they need to meet urgent local challenges.

The campaign's achievement was honoured at the annual Local Leaders reception, where hundreds gathered to celebrate their collective impact.

United Way supports a network of 312 local agencies that help people navigate urgent needs and build secure and stable futures. Last year, 1.8 million people accessed vital services through UWGT-funded agencies, including support with housing, employment, food security, mental health, and newcomer settlement.

"What an incredible opportunity it has been to lead the team working tirelessly to raise funds in support of the outstanding work of United Way Greater Toronto." said Norie Campbell, UWGT Campaign Cabinet Chair and Chief Legal Officer at Thomson Reuters. "The mission of UWGT is so compelling and finding so many people across Greater Toronto who were inspired to put their hand up to help in that mission was so rewarding for every volunteer across the campaign."

"People are feeling the pressure right now, and the needs are real," said Heather McDonald, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "This campaign is the GTA choosing to show up for each other. Dedicated donors, workplaces and volunteers are making it possible for people to get support close to home, and for local agencies to keep their doors open and provide the help that is desperately needed."

Helping people find stability in housing

Housing insecurity continues to climb across the GTA. Last year, UWGT-funded programs helped 34,531people who were unhoused or at risk of homelessness receive housing supports. At the same time, UWGT's work helped advance 288 affordable and supportive homes that are approved or in development through funded agencies.

Connecting people to jobs and training

As the job market shifts and it becomes harder to get established especially for newcomers, UWGT-funded employment programs helped 21,572people find a job and financial stability, and 4,774 people stay employed for at least a year. These are families with more stability, and people with a stronger foothold in the workforce.

Keeping community spaces open and ready when people need them

Support is also the physical spaces people turn to, especially during emergencies and high-need moments. UWGT's community hubs recorded 725,266 visits last year, connecting residents to vital services and programs close to where they live. In 2024 and 2025, UWGT also provided $2.1 million in capital grants to 13 agencies to renovate and expand community service space, helping protect the places where care is delivered across the region.

Building impact. Building Stronger Neighbourhoods.

Increased development and revitalization projects have created major change and challenges in the GTA. Earlier this year, UWGT expanded its Community Action Grant (CAG) program with a $1.13 million investment to support local priorities in the Jane Finch, Cooksville and South Markham neighbourhoods. This funding will support 28 community projects identified through a resident-led process addressing local priorities, such as mental health and wellbeing, anti-displacement, food security, economic opportunity, intergenerational connection, arts-based engagement, housing stability, vibrant spaces, and youth engagement.

A GTA-wide effort, powered by workplace leadership

UWGT's annual campaign is supported by more than 300 workplaces that contribute through fundraising and volunteer leadership, supported by a diverse network of corporate and labour partners. Through workplace campaigns, volunteers spend their time and talent to help rally colleagues, raise funds, organize events, and connect people to strengthen local impact.

"This is what local leadership looks like," added McDonald. "Thousands of people choosing to take action through their workplaces, then turning that generosity into real support in neighbourhoods across Toronto, Peel and York."

