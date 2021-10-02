1,300 Riders raise more than $1.6 million net at record-breaking RIDE FOR CANCER

Riders embarked on the road or the Rum Runners Trail from Halifax to Hubbards – with distance options ranging from 25 kilometres all the way to 160 kilometres. No matter the distance, the goal was the same – supporting Atlantic Canadians battling cancer.

"Our Ride community is truly unstoppable. Funds raised through Ride for Cancer make a tangible impact here at home," says Susan Mullin, President and CEO, QEII Foundation. "The community support for this event continues to grow and their impact is felt far and wide at the QEII and across the region."

Funds raised this year will fund new state-of-the-art genetic sequencing technology. Fewer side effects, better outcomes, and access to a new therapy or clinical trial are all benefits this life-saving technology and personalized medicine approach brings to cancer patients.

Rider and ambassador Sharon Needham is one who knows just how life-changing new technology can be.

After years without answers, Sharon was diagnosed with stage-two lung neuroendocrine cancer at 42 years old. She had major lung surgery to remove her tumour and the lower left lobe of her lung and has spent years not knowing if her cancer had returned. Just two weeks ago, Sharon had a scan at the QEII, on donor-funded technology, that delivered the news she desperately wanted to hear – she is cancer free.

Ride weekend also happens to be Sharon's 49th birthday. "I'm honoured to be doing something for fellow cancer patients and survivors. When I cross the finish line, it is going to be the icing on the cake. I am turning 49, I'm cancer free and crushing it," a beaming Sharon exclaims.

"That is why we Ride and that is why BMO Bank of Montreal has sponsored Ride for Cancer for the past seven years," shares Justin Scully, Regional President Personal Banking Atlantic, BMO Bank of Montreal, who also had an exciting announcement to reveal. "It's a cause that affects all of us. Starting in 2022, BMO Bank of Montreal has made a five-year commitment as title sponsor for BMO Ride for Cancer."

Margaret Chapman, COO and Partner at Narrative Research and Volunteer Chair of this year's Ride for Cancer is riding 100 km on a tandem bike. "We are so thankful to BMO Bank of Montreal, our Riders, sponsors and supporters for believing in our vision, taking this journey with us and for investing in local cancer care for all Atlantic Canadians."

Riders were treated with an opening ceremonies video on the eve of their Ride, with stories and event day information. Special guest and local celebrity Dr. Robert Strang, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Nova Scotia, read a special T'was the Night Before Ride poem to all Riders. Dr. Strang shared words of inspiration and couldn't help reminding Nova Scotians of a few key points.

"If you wake up sick in the morning, remember this poem. For the safety of others, please stay the blazes home," read Dr. Strang, and on a more heartfelt message, "It's not just about the bike challenge you're taking. It's the cancer care that you're funding and the impact you're making."

Since the event began, Ride for Cancer powered by BMO Bank of Montreal has raised more than $5.6 million net. To learn more about the impact of Ride for Cancer, visit YourRideForCancer.ca

