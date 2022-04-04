The children whose names are selected will each receive a prize pack that will include a photo of the foal they named, a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner and an engraved horseshoe made by an RCMP farrier. The winning classroom entry will receive a framed photo of the foal they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

To qualify, a participant must:

be 14 years of age or younger

submit a name that begins with the letter "V"

submit only one entry

live in Canada

submit an entry by no later than April 22, 2022 at 11:59 pm EST

If you are submitting on behalf of a class, you must be at least 18 years of age and teach children 14 years of age or younger.

The winning foal names will be chosen by a committee of employees at the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch and announced in May — along with the contest winners — on the RCMP website and social media.

To submit your entry, visit https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/musical-ride/name-the-foal-contest.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected]