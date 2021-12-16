Dec 16, 2021, 13:00 ET
Winter water poses additional dangers
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Winter holidays can be an excellent time for outdoor activities – but please ensure you and yours stay clear of hydroelectric facilities when doing so.
Operation of hydro dams can affect both water flow and ice conditions, making it absolutely critical to follow signage and barriers around Ontario Power Generation's (OPG's) hydroelectric facilities. Even in very cold conditions, ice in these areas can be thinner than expected and less consistent, due to the way water flows around dams.
For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.
- OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.
- Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.
- For your safety, do not snowmobile, ski, icefish or participate in any other activity around dams and generating stations.
- Drowning doesn't just happen in the summer: according to the Lifesaving Society, approximately 35 per cent of drownings in Canada occur from October to April when most people have no intention of going into the water.
"Water safety is a year-round concern," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG Senior Vice President of Renewable Generation and Power Marketing. "While you take part in outdoor activities this holiday season, please respect signs and barriers around hydroelectric facilities. Our best wishes for the holiday season include a reminder to stay clear and stay safe."
As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.
For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008
