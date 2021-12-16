Winter water poses additional dangers

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Winter holidays can be an excellent time for outdoor activities – but please ensure you and yours stay clear of hydroelectric facilities when doing so.

Operation of hydro dams can affect both water flow and ice conditions, making it absolutely critical to follow signage and barriers around Ontario Power Generation's (OPG's) hydroelectric facilities. Even in very cold conditions, ice in these areas can be thinner than expected and less consistent, due to the way water flows around dams.