'Tis the Season to be on Alert for Utility-Related Fraud

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - As the holidays are fast approaching, Toronto Hydro is reminding customers of utility-related scams, and how they can spot and report fraudulent activity.

The festive season is a prime time for scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Scammers are known to impersonate local utilities by sending threatening phone calls, texts and emails, or showing up in person at a customer's home or business to request personal information. These requests may include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and even demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

In 2022, the number of fraud cases reported to Toronto Hydro was lower than the previous year. However, the total amount paid to scammers increased, including significant payments to scammers reported in December.

Toronto Hydro is encouraging customers to protect themselves with the following tips to stay safe:

Never make a payment for a charge that isn't listed on your most recent bill

Ignore text messages or emails with suspicious links promising refunds

Don't call the number provided to you — instead, call your utility directly to check the status of your account

Don't provide any personal information or details about your account

Know that utility companies will never threaten immediate disconnection for non-payment

If you feel threatened in any way, contact your local police

For business customers specifically, Toronto Hydro is reminding owners to be cautious of unsolicited calls and to not provide or confirm any information from calls they did not initiate — including address, account numbers or office details. Compiling a list of companies their business uses, including utility providers, will help employees know which contacts are legitimate.

Customers who believe they may be a victim of fraud are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and Toronto Hydro Customer Care at 416-542-8000. For more information, please visit www.torontohydro.com/fraud.

QUOTE

"Toronto Hydro continues to remind customers about how to spot and report fraudulent activity, especially during the holiday season when scammers are known to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. By sharing valuable information, we can help customers protect themselves and their businesses from falling victim to fraud."

– Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro

ABOUT TORONTO HYDRO

The Corporation is a holding company which wholly owns two subsidiaries:

Toronto Hydro-Electric System Limited (THESL) – distributes electricity; and

Toronto Hydro Energy Services Inc. – provides streetlighting and expressway lighting services in the city of Toronto

The principal business of the Corporation and its subsidiaries is the distribution of electricity by THESL, which owns and operates the electricity distribution system for Canada's largest city. Recognized as a Sustainable Electricity Leader™ by Electricity Canada, it has approximately 791,000 customers located in the city of Toronto and distributes approximately 18 per cent of the electricity consumed in Ontario.

SOURCE Toronto Hydro Corporation

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT, Daniel McNeil, Corporate Spokesperson, Toronto Hydro, [email protected] | Media Line: 416-903-6845