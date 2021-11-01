'Tis the season for Christmas and holiday stamps

This year's heavenly Christmas issue is inspired by the angels who played an essential role as messengers in the Nativity story. Designed by Stéphane Huot and illustrated by Luc Melanson, the simple line drawings on a crisp white background call up a sense of purity and peace. The Permanent TM domestic rate stamp is available in booklets of 12. The Official First Day Cover is cancelled in Christmas Island, Nova Scotia.

The 2021 holiday stamps, designed by Larry Burke and Anna Stredulinsky of Burke & Burke, and illustrated by Geneviève Godbout, feature adorable, full-of-personality portraits of three classic holiday characters, Santa (domestic rate), a reindeer (U.S. rate) and an elf (international rate). Domestic rate stamps are available in booklets of 12, with the U.S. and international rate stamps offered in booklets of six. A festive souvenir sheet that brings together all three characters is also part of the issue, along with a souvenir sheet Official First Day Cover, cancelled in Noëlville, Ontario.

Stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

Here are links to find images of the stamps and other products, our Details magazine, and other resources:

External folder with high-resolution images (click here).

Details magazine (click here and this external folder).

