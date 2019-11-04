'Tis the season, as Canadian communities come together at Cadillac Fairview properties to celebrate the best in holiday traditions and capture share-worthy moments

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Known for creating memorable and share-worthy holiday experiences, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to announce it's ringing in the holiday season across all 19 CF shopping centres with a mix of both traditional and new favourites that bring family and friends together during the holidays. Beginning November 12, shoppers and visitors alike will be treated to unforgettable physical and digital experiences, including Tree Lighting ceremonies, larger than life decor, an immersive Santa experience, as well as an enhanced gift wrapping valet, and a few specialty programs in select locations.

"Bringing communities together is at the core of everything we do and we want to create spaces that Canadians are excited to visit, discover and explore— especially during the holiday season," said Jason Anderson, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "The holidays are about family and friends and we're honoured to say that over the years, CF's "must share" experiences have become part of many Canadians' holiday traditions, and we're confident that this year's celebrations will be our best yet."

National Tree Lighting Events

Building on the beloved tradition, CF is lighting up the country and uniting Canadians with its highly anticipated, annual tree lighting experiences. This year, five CF shopping centres will host this signature holiday event including, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Carrefour Laval and CF Polo Park on November 14 and CF Chinook Centre and CF Markville on November 15. The celebrations will feature live music from an electric violinist, local DJs, an interactive tree lighting, and more. The lighting of Canada's tallest tree, standing 108-feet, at CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be presented by Starbucks Canada, as they join in the festivities and share the magic of the holidays.

Visit with Santa

Santa will arrive at select CF shopping centres across Canada beginning November 16. This is a classic tradition where children can share their holiday wishes with Santa and take a keepsake photo. To help take the stress out of the holidays, Santa experiences at all participating CF properties can be booked in advance starting November 1, allowing guests to pre-register their time with Santa.

This year, CF is set to debut a limited-edition Santa Storybook written by Canadian author, Jackie Burns. The book, "A Magical Canadian Christmas," will be available at Santa experiences in CF properties nationwide, with a portion of the proceeds going towards WE Charity, CF's national partner in supporting youth empowerment.

New for 2019, CF Market Mall, CF Carrefour Laval and all participating CF shopping centres in Ontario will offer an immersive Santa Experience which includes a story time session and exclusive offers. Several CF shopping centres including CF Toronto Eaton Centre and CF Sherway Gardens will also host a one-of-a-kind Sensitive Santa Experience arranged specifically for individuals with autism and their family members. This experience involves smaller groups and fewer sensory triggers, with donation proceeds benefiting Autism Speaks.

Iconic Holiday Décor

CF will elevate its unforgettable décor across all CF shopping centres with impressive and shareworthy floor-to-ceiling holiday displays and oversized ornaments that create a picture-perfect backdrop. New holiday decor will be introduced this season at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Mall, CF Fairview Park, CF Market Mall, and CF Pacific Centre.

CF Gift Wrap Valet Expanded Nationally

The CF Gift Wrap Valet, a style-driven pop-up concept, will be available at all CF shopping centres (excluding CF Shops at Don Mills) beginning December 7. The convenient service provides elegant and professional gift wrapping, with new holiday themed wrapping paper styles and an exclusive lounge for customers waiting for their packages to be wrapped. Pricing varies based on the packaging size with a portion of proceeds going to WE Charity. Proceeds from all $2 Gift Tags and $10 ME to WE Rafiki bracelets will be donated to WE Charity to support WE Schools, a service-learning program that provides young people with tools and resources to address critical social issues.

CF is pleased to partner with RBC® Avion® as the presenting sponsor of the CF Gift Wrap Valet and will have special co-branded RBC Avion kiosks across the country located at CF Richmond Centre, CF Chinook Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, CF Rideau Centre and CF Carrefour Laval. As a special promotion, RBC Avion Visa‡ cardholders will receive complimentary gift wrap at participating locations along with additional perks throughout the holiday season. They will also have access to their own RBC Avion dedicated line at each participating Gift Wrap Valet station. Learn more at www.rbc.com/avionholiday.

Extended Holiday Hours and Service Offerings

To help make the shopping journey as efficient as possible, CF offers extended hours throughout the holiday season at all 19 CF shopping centres.

In addition, guests at CF Masonville, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Polo Park and CF Sherway Gardens can pre-book premium parking spots with CF Park.

While in-property, complimentary Wi-Fi is provided to assist visitors and enhance the overall guest experience. Select properties offer mobile charging, coat check as well as electric vehicle charging stations and valet parking services.

Please visit www.cfshops.com to select a shopping centre and learn more about the exciting holiday and service offerings, hours of operation and to register for an experience.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview is one of the largest owners, operators and developers of best-in-class office, retail and mixed-use properties in North America. The Cadillac Fairview portfolio is owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, a diversified global investor which administers the pensions of more than 327,000 active and retired school teachers. The real estate portfolio also includes investments in retail, mixed-use and industrial real estate in Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

Valued at around $31 billion, the Canadian portfolio includes over 37 million square feet of leasable space at 68 properties in Canada, including landmark developments, such as Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, CF Pacific Centre, CF Chinook Centre, Tour Deloitte and CF Carrefour Laval.

